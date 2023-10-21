Disney Cancels Multiple Live-Action Movies Following ‘Snow White’ Drama

Disney has been pushing forward in the direction of live-action films for quite some time, and with so many already in the can, there are many in the pipeline that have been getting reported updates as of late.

Now, however, with Disney’s live-action reputation being tarnished by the outrage that has come from their upcoming Snow White film, it seems that sources are backpedaling on a lot of updates surrounding the previously discussed live-action films for Frozen, Tangled, Tarzan, and Princess and the Frog, which is a true tragedy for fans of the films.

It seems that Phil Collins “Son of a Man” is no longer set to play during a live-action montage of Tarzan swinging through the jungle, Anna and Elsa will not be able to build a snow man anytime soon, Princess Tiana will have to wait to meet her Prince Naveen, and reports of Florence Pugh letting down her Rapunzel-braided hair may be proven to be false.

The Walt Disney Company’s trend of releasing live-action remakes of classic animated movies is not slowing down. In fact, despite rather consistent backlash over the House of Mouse’s decision to invest in the retellings as opposed to new original storytelling, Disney has started tackling films not even a decade old.

Just a month before the company released director Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid (2023), the remake starring Halle Bailey as the singing mermaid Ariel, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Hollywood movie star Dwayne Johnson announced that Moana (2016) would be getting the live-action treatment.

While some celebrated the mythic Polynesian tale returning to the big screen as a live-action endeavor, many condemned the decision to release a remake of something not even ten years old. That said, Johnson’s involvement through his production outfit Seven Bucks Productions (which he runs with Dany Garcia), as well as his potential return as the demigod Maui, will likely keep audiences baited.

Prior to this, we have also seen the release of many other Disney live-action films such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and more.

Before Moana‘s rumored 2025 release date, though, Disney will bring fans back to the world of Walt Disney’s first-ever feature film. A feat of animation and filmmaking, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) introduced viewers to the titular Disney princess Snow White, the merry band of dwarfs, and the Evil Queen.

From director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White stars Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the character opposite Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.

Although the film was originally met with excitement, some of that cheer dwindled following the comments from the film’s lead Rachel Zegler, which confirmed that not only will Snow White be an entirely different character, but the film’s plot will be entirely different, as well. Considering this is the first fully animated feature-length film that Walt created, and the original Disney princess, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is a nostalgia-packed film that was certain to receive backlash if altered.

The film will debut in 2024, but in a way that we do not remember it. The Seven Dwarfs characters: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey, were removed from the film in replacement of seven “magical creatures”. Many were and continue to be verbally upset by this decision as it entirely removed a massive plot line, and very important characters from the film.

On top of the loss of the Seven Dwarfs, we have also lost the role of Prince Charming (Andrew Burnap will play a small role titled “Jonathan”), and Snow White no longer dreams of true love and fairytales, but rather strives to be a leader.

The drama began after Zegler spoke out on a red carpet interview: “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said. “We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Even David Hand, a designer for Disney in the 1990s and the son of one of the original film’s directors, called many of Disney’s latest decisions “insulting.”

While there are many fans who are still looking forward to the release of the film, the backlash has put Disney in a bad spot as far as its budget is concerned. The company will reportedly need to make more than $340 million at the box office to break even and with more production still to be done, there is a chance that the number could climb even higher before it’s all said and done.

Knowing how much money Disney needs to recoup from its live-action films, and how much they have been loosing, it seems Disney is pushing the breaks on upcoming films.

Reports claim, “There are also remakes in development for Princess and the Frog, Tangled, Frozen, and Tarzan. While there have been tons of rumors floating around regarding who Disney has as their top choice for these films, sources have told us that none of that is true.”

Most recently, there have been rumors that Disney’s top choice for Rapunzel in a Tangled live-action film is Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow, Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women) and will begin once the SAG-AFTRA strike wraps up. When fans of the film heard of the potential casting choice, many seemed shocked and delighted to see Disney casting a character in a live-action film that looks like the cartoon, as we have seen with Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

However, it seems that according to the stated reports, that is no longer true.

Disney is set to lose $1 billion dollars from its recent flops, so that, combined with the ongoing Snow White drama, may have pushed Disney to air on the side of caution.

What do you think of Disney’s choice to cut out multiple live-action films?