Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Facing Major Delay Amid Rachel Zegler Drama

Amid “woke changes,” it seems that Disney’s live-action Snow White starring Rachel Zegler, might be delayed after all.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) holds a special place in cinematic history as the world’s first full-length animated feature. Released during the Great Depression, this Disney classic was a groundbreaking achievement that transformed the animation industry.

The film introduced audiences to the enchanting story of Snow White, the evil queen, and the lovable seven dwarfs, offering a new level of storytelling and artistry. The film’s innovative use of Technicolor and the memorable songs, including “Heigh-Ho” and “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” left an indelible mark on the industry, setting a high standard for future animated movies.

The impact of Snow White extended beyond its technical achievements. Its success marked the birth of Disney as a major entertainment company, establishing the studio as a force to be reckoned with in the animation world. The film’s commercial triumph allowed Disney to reinvest in more ambitious projects, leading to the creation of beloved classics such as Cinderella (1950) and The Lion King (1994). Moreover, Snow White‘s timeless narrative and iconic characters became cultural touchstones, inspiring generations of artists, writers, and filmmakers and setting a standard for character design and storytelling in animation.

Despite the iconic place that the beloved animated film holds– and it was just officially restored by The Walt Disney Company in 4K– Disney has elected to make major changes to the original in its upcoming live-action version. Inside the Magic has covered these changes extensively.

In the place of the seven dwarfs, Disney announced that it would be replacing them with “magical creatures.” Rachel Zegler, who is set to play the role of Snow White, has also faced plenty of backlash for comments that she has made about the movie, calling the fairytale “strange” and sharing that it is not 1937 anymore.

“She’s not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love,” Zegler noted while standing next to Gal Gadot. “She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Many fans have deemed these changes from Disney as “woke.” The company has said that it strives to bring more inclusivity to its film, but others are upset that the company is essentially moving away from some of its most timeless classics, including films and projects that were crafted by Walt Disney himself.

While the backlash has caused some to believe that Disney could make changes in the opposite direction to bring back some familiarity with the project, the truth of the matter is that the company has not indicated that it is taken aback by the pressure it has received, and it seems that Disney is content to move forward with the changes it has made. However, that doesn’t mean the project will be ready as soon as you might expect.

Disney’s live-action Snow White film is currently scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024. Recent reports, though, say that it might not be ready after all. A report shared by The Direct indicates that Disney might be stuck in limbo as it tries to get Rachel Zegler back to finish up filming.

“Currently, there is a backlog of projects that need to complete filming, which may force some big names to potentially drop out of commitments they made prior to the strikes. One distribution executive noted that there is “no precedent…for what films get started or restarted first” with regard to where actors’ contractual obligations lie,” the report shares.

Not only is there a backlog of projects that have to be completed within Disney and no precedent as far as contractual obligations are concerned for actors, but Rachel Zegler is also set to begin promotional work for her new movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) once the strikes come to an end.

“Actress Rachel Zegler may find herself in a bind with this, as she could be lined up for promotional work for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes once actors are allowed to return to work. That film comes out on November 17, meaning she would likely take part in interviews as soon as the actors’ strike is over thanks to her place as the film’s leading star,” the report continues.

Zegler’s scheduling conflict could lead to a major delay from Disney as the company looks to finish up the movie. With just five months until the release of the movie, Disney could be in a bind to finish the project by its noted release date if the company isn’t able to get Zegler back almost immediately after the actress is back to work. The spring release for the film could easily become a summer– or even fall release– depending completely on Zegler’s schedule and her ability to return to Disney.

What do you think of this major delay for Snow White? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!