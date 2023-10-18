‘South Park’ Attacks Woke ‘Snow White’ in New Trailer

South Park is going after the new “woke” Snow White with Rachel Zegler, according to fans.

Infamously, the Comedy Central show created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone is an equal opportunity source of satire for politicians, public figures, trends, and basically whatever else is happening in culture. Considering how controversial Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has become, it was probably only a matter of time before it became the target of a South Park episode.

South Park recently made a deal with the Paramount+ streaming platform to air new special episodes, which have covered hot-button topics like the wars between various major streaming platforms and the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, Paramount+ has released South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2.

Next up is South Park: Joining the Panderverse, which seems to be specifically taking aim at the Multiverse concept that has been wholeheartedly embraced by both Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Bros Discovery’s DC Extended Universe, with a pretty healthy dose of Sony’s Spider-Verse franchise.

The official synopsis for the new special episode says, “Cartman’s deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down.”

But it’s the newly released teaser trailer for the South Park special episode that makes some fans think it is also being directed at the supposedly “woke” politics of the Snow White remake.

The South Park trailer seems to show a universe in which the four primary leads of the show, Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick, have been replaced by four women of color. South Park fans are seeing this as a direct attack on the casting of Rachel Zegler, a Latina actress, in the role of Snow White, a fictional character who has traditionally been portrayed as White.

Twitter user @summersincities says, “Someone said that the new southpark special must’ve been created when Matt and Trey heard about the Little Mermaid and Snow White remake drama and my brain went Ohhhh… Because now this makes total sense 🤣 at first glance of the trailer I thought it was the bathroom officers.”

Another Twitter user with the handle @omegavalwin chimed in, “they are making fun of turning white characters black or minorities”

Another, @AndrassaAttv, added, “I think it’s more making fun of Hollywood using it to virtual signal while leaving the actors to take the brunt of racist debate.”

The list of debates over the new Snow White is lengthy, but even the concept of diverse casting or making changes to beloved stories is often treated as pandering to “woke” audiences, which is likely the main subject of the new South Park special.

Joining the Panderverse premieres on Paramount+ on October 27, so we’ll just have to see how much the South Park creators really take down Snow White.

