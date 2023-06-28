Paramount Is Purging Beloved Nickelodeon Shows

Purging content seems to be the name of the game for every production studio these days, and Paramount Pictures is getting into it. Warner Bros Discovery has gotten a lot of criticism for its relentless deletion of countless beloved shows from HBO Max (now just Max), not to mention not even releasing the completed Batgirl movie, which would have given us a little bit more Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne. Similarly, Disney Plus has been gutting its own content, so it was only a matter of time before Paramount was in on the action.

Related: Fans Rejoice As Beloved Nickelodeon Hotel Announces Comeback

This time around, Paramount Plus is deleting a whole ton of Nickelodeon shows (per Deadline), rendering a not-insignificant number of childhood memories a little less happy. Reportedly, the Nickelodeon content being purged from the streaming platform will include All In With Cam Newton, Becca’s Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Troop, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, Ride, and Allegra’s Window.

It is fair to note that there will still be some Nickelodeon animation and live-action series on Paramount Plus; the TV channel is part of Paramount Global, so it still has access to classic shows like Hey Arnold, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Paw Patrol. It would be pretty insane for Paramount Plus to remove those, but we would believe just about anything at this point.

Related: ‘South Park’ Is Forcing Warner Bros. and Paramount Into War

However, it is not a good sign when a studio decides that it is going to begin cutting corners by removing content from a paid subscription site, while presumably keeping the price of said subscription the same.

Paramount Plus will also be removing the most recent season of the acclaimed comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which the streamer presumably thought good enough to produce just last year. John Oliver better watch out, he could be next.