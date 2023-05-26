Fans Rejoice As Beloved Nickelodeon Hotel Announces Comeback

’90s kids, this one’s for you! As Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort fight for the spot of number one Orlando theme park, the long-defunct Nickelodeon Hotel is making a comeback.

The Nickelodeon Resorts have maintained a presence as a vacation destination in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Riviera Maya, Mexico as all-inclusive resorts. However, they used to have a location in Orlando, Florida, including a studio and resort.

Nickelodeon Studios was located in Universal Orlando and served as both a tourist destination and actual production studio, producing Kenan & Kel, Double Dare, and other shows. In 2005, the studio was closed and replaced by The Blue Man Group, which has not returned since closing due to the 2020 pandemic. After the studio was closed, the Nickelodeon Suites Resort opened near Walt Disney World in partnership with Holiday Inn.

The resort featured hundreds of suites, water playgrounds, pools, and a food court. The hotel was heavily themed to the iconic channel, with the orange Nickelodeon icon and green slime present throughout as well as popular characters adorning various parts of the resort. The rooms were themed to different iconic shows, including Spongebob, The Fairly Odd Parents, Jimmy Neutron, and Dora the Explorer.

The project broke ground last summer and will be located near US-192 and State Road 429 in Kissimmee, just minutes from the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. As part of the development, Everest Place is bringing back the beloved Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts and will “have all the characters and family fun that goes with it” according to the website . While the project is still just in its first phase of development, ’90s babies and Nick fans have something to look forward to in the next few years.

