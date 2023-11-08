Marvel Chief Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Officially Canceled

It’s official: Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is not working on a new Star Wars feature film.

The Star Wars franchise has not released a new movie in theaters since The Rise of Skywalker (2019), a film that made over a billion dollars and was nominated for three Academy Awards but is still overwhelmingly viewed as a disappointing end to the saga.

In the meantime, Lucasfilm (and its parent company) have produced television series after television series for the Disney+ streaming service. However, given the disappointing critical reviews of Ahsoka and the steadily declining viewership numbers of The Mandalorian, it seems that fans might have lost interest in the shows.

Unfortunately for them, one more hope for a movie has been dashed.

Kevin Feige and ‘Star Wars’

Since 2019, it has been rumored that Kevin Feige, the man behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, would be producing his own Star Wars movie, completely separate from the Skywalker Saga of films.

At least as recently as last year, frequent MCU screenwriter Michael Waldron reported (via Variety) that he was hard at work with Kevin Feige, saying, “We’re finally into [Star Wars] in earnest. I mean, I’m writing away. It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that’s not necessarily a sequel or anything. It maybe has a little bit less of a — it just doesn’t have a bunch of TV shows and movies that you’re servicing on top of it, the way I did with Doctor Strange.”

While Kathleen Kennedy (Kevin Feige’s opposite number at Lucasfilm) did not confirm the movie, it stood to reason that the film was at least in some form of development.

Canceled Franchise Films Pile Up

At the Las Vegas premiere of The Marvels, Entertainment Weekly finally got a straight answer out of Kevin Feige of whether he was working on a Star Wars movie. The Marvel Studios president put it short and not-so-sweet: “No.”

In all fairness, Feige has a lot going on with Marvel Studios at the moment, including working on the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars with Michael Waldron. That is in addition to Marvel’s own slate of Disney+ shows getting increasingly harsh reviews and his most recent feature films bombing at the box office.

Lucasfilm seems to be struggling to get another Star Wars film off the ground, with a Rogue Squadron movie from Patty Jenkins and an untitled Taika Waititi project apparently having also been canceled. Now that Kevin Feige has confirmed that he does not have a Star Wars movie in the works, that leaves it to the upcoming Daisy Ridley sequel.

However, considering the rate at which these movies get canceled, things might not be looking great for Rey Skywalker either.

