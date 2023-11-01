Disney Reportedly Greenlights Unpopular ‘Star Wars’ Series for Season 2

Under the management of its mega-conglomerate parent company, Disney, Lucasfilm has had varying levels of success in producing new content for its two biggest IPs: Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

With the Star Wars franchise, in particular, steadily continuing to grow its Disney+ catalog, some fans have welcomed the next generation of TV shows and miniseries based in George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away, while some have been more resistant. Specifically, one of these projects left fans divided when it aired earlier this year, though according to a new report, it sounds like Disney is full steam ahead on developing a Season 2.

We’ve come a long way from the days of George Lucas’ Original Trilogy, with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) seeming increasingly like a distant memory now that the heyday of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are firmly in the past.

Although the Prequel Trilogy, fronted by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Natalie Portman’s Padmé Amidala, has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in recent years thanks to animated projects such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, it’s safe to say that Lucasfilm and its president, Kathleen Kennedy, are looking to the future, which likely means leaving legacy characters behind once Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie hits theaters in 2026.

Ever since the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm for a record-breaking $4.05 billion in 2012, there have been plenty of hits and misses along the way. Gareth Edwards’ stellar A New Hope prequel, Rogue One (2016), is fondly remembered as rekindling interest in the floundering Star Wars franchise, and its Disney+ spinoff series, Andor, is no different, earning Lucasfilm its first-ever Peabody Award in May.

But for every Rogue One, there’s a Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), and perhaps most infamously, the Sequel Trilogy, which left the fandom irreversibly divided in its wake.

Although J.J. Abrams’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015) was generally well-received thanks to its nostalgic story that paid homage to George Lucas’ Original Trilogy, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) caused audiences to lost trust in Disney’s handling of the franchise, and the trilogy was capped off by the ever-controversial Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which many felt was a direct attack on the Star Wars legacy.

Since then, a sludge of less-than-impressive Disney+ installments have made their way to the small screen, including The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Lucasfilm being seemingly afraid to bring Star Wars back to theaters after the Sequel Trilogy’s critical bomb. Still, there have been some diamonds in the rough, including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the Tales of the Jedi anthology series.

Planted firmly in the middle of “love it or hate it” territory is Dave Filoni’s latest live-action Star Wars spinoff, Ahsoka, which premiered on Disney+ in August. Starring Rosario Dawson as the eponymous ex-Jedi, who made her franchise debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), the show picks up roughly around the same time as The Mandalorian and brings several Rebels characters into the mix from animation, including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and former Imperial warlord, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Ahsoka was, to many, an emotional roller coaster, kicking off with a slow yet promising two-episode premiere before delving right into extensive Star Wars lore, losing more casual fans of the franchise along the way. Although the build-up to Ahsoka and Co.’s inevitable confrontation with Thrawn on the graveyard planet of Peridia made for some compelling storytelling, the series’ countless Rebels references and Clone Wars Easter eggs made for a confusing watch that ended on a hugely unsatisfying note.

Some were also confused by Sabine’s newfound Force abilities, which, much to the chagrin of some, now classifies her as a Jedi, despite the Mandalorian warrior having little to no Force sensitivity in all four seasons of Rebels. And while Christensen’s return as Anakin/Darth Vader in the World Between Worlds was largely celebrated by fans, it was met with scathing backlash from others, who called Filoni’s decision to include him in the series “shameless fan service” and “nostalgia-bait.”

While the final episode certainly left the door open for Baylan Skoll’s (Ray Stevenson) story, particularly regarding his quest to track down the Mortis Gods (or what remains of their legacy), as well as Hera and Ezra Bridger’s (Eman Esfandi) efforts to find Ahsoka and Sabine, perhaps with the assistance of the New Republic, a Season 2 renewal was never officially confirmed by the time Ahsoka wrapped up its eight-episode run. Needless to say, a second season — or at least a continuation of the show’s story threads in the “Mando-Verse” movie — is essential.

However, previous reports have alluded to Disney and Lucasfilm giving Ahsoka‘s second season the green light, though due to the unstable conditions of Hollywood at the moment, it seems unlikely that Filoni and Kennedy would announce its renewal until after the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

Now, we might finally have an update on the progress of Ahsoka Season 2, which, according to newly-leaked information from entertainment industry insiders @TheDenofNerds and @MyTimeToShineH on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), could be beginning production soon — and at an entirely new location.

Ahsoka Season 2 is a go

Ahsoka Season 2 is a go pic.twitter.com/t1ARUTbGvy — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

Online scoopers are claiming that Ahsoka season 2 has been greenlit at Lucasfilm now that the WGA strike has concluded, meaning Filoni has been able to resume work on the series before his planned Star Wars movie follows. Notably, these sources have revealed that the new batch of episodes will reportedly film at the UK’s Pinewood Studios, AKA the home of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

STAR WARS FANS, as of now Ahsoka Season 2 IS GREENLIT! It’s also shooting at Pinewood instead of LA, which probably means they are going even bigger with it

STAR WARS FANS, as of now Ahsoka Season 2 IS GREENLIT! It's also shooting at Pinewood instead of LA, which probably means they are going even bigger with it 🙏 — Josh (@TheDenofNerds) October 30, 2023

This is of particular intrigue, considering the first season of Ahsoka was shot in Los Angeles — the same place as The Mandalorian and its many other Disney+ contemporaries. If true, this report could indicate one of two things: A.) the show’s scale is increasing, and B.) there will be some overlap with Filoni’s big screen plans as his “Mando-Verse” movie inches closer to production.

It’s difficult to say when Ahsoka Season 2 fits into Lucasfilm’s upcoming release slate, as it would, presumably, have to premiere before the “Mando-Verse” crossover movie for continuity’s sake. While plot details remain scarce, the film will act as the culmination of the shared universe between The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew, with these heroes likely taking on Thrawn and his army of undead Night Troopers.

Ultimately, there was never really any doubt that Ahsoka would land a Season 2 renewal after the strong response to Season 1, but most would agree that Filoni and the show’s other creators need to take note of what worked in the first batch of episodes and what didn’t.

Still, it’s interesting to hear that Disney and Lucasfilm are willing to funnel even more money and resources into Ahsoka‘s potential sophomore season after Season 1 viewership figures dropped significantly over its eight-episode run on Disney+, signaling a drastic loss of interest.

There’s undoubtedly room for improvement as Ahsoka, hopefully, continues to lay the foundation for Filoni’s crossover movie — as long as it doesn’t stumble over its own, oftentimes, bloated story along the way. And with this exciting update promising a bigger and better production, Season 2 is sure to be another high-stakes adventure through the galaxy far, far away.

All episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Do you think Ahsoka deserves another shot with a Season 2 renewal? Let us know in the comments below!