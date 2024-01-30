First Look at Young Mace Windu in ‘Clone Wars’ Prequel Revealed

One of the most beloved Star Wars characters is about to make an epic comeback.

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) is celebrating its 25th anniversary. While George Lucas’ prequel trilogy-opener was met with mixed to negative reviews upon release, recent years have seen it miraculously garner a newfound appreciation from fans.

Even those who still don’t like any of the prequels, whether it’s The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2003), Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005), or all three, will still likely have a soft spot for many of the characters.

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), and Mace Windu (Samuel L Jackson) — the three films are teeming with iconic characters, whether they’re good, bad, or a bit Jar Jar.

Though we’ve seen many enjoy triumphant comebacks in recent years, particularly in live-action shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) and Ahsoka (2023), some have yet to make a dramatic return. But as it’s The Phantom Menace‘s 25th birthday, that’s set to change.

One returning character is the purple lightsaber-wielding Jedi made famous by Samuel L Jackson, who’s set to lead an all-new adventure in Star Wars: Mace Windu (2024).

Windu is a fan-favorite Jedi Knight. But his return doesn’t mean he didn’t die at the end of Revenge of the Sith, as the upcoming graphic novel miniseries will wind the clock back.

Written by Marv Bernardin and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, Mace Windu focuses on the Jedi during his younger years, taking place before Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), in which he’s voiced by Terence C Carson.

StarWars.com has now released exclusive action-packed panels from the upcoming miniseries.

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for Mace Windu (with 2005 AKA “19BBY” being his absolute worst, for obvious reasons), as he will also lead the action in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss (2024) from author Steven Barnes, which will be released on August 6.

Windu’s fellow prequel trilogy Jedi, Qui-Gon Jinn, is also set to return in the graphic novel series, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories (2024).

Clearly, you just can’t keep a good Jedi down, even when they’re dead. Or maybe it’s just the advantage of non-linear storytelling.

Per Marvel.com, here’s the synopsis for Mace Windu:

ONE OF THE GREATEST JEDI MUST STOP AN INCENDIARY SECRET FROM FALLING INTO THE WRONG HANDS! Even in the years before THE CLONE WARS, MACE WINDU was known for his discipline, determination and combat skills. When a scientist’s discovery threatens the balance of the galaxy, Mace is led down a treacherous path of mystery and action. Introducing AZITA CRUUZ, a pirate with a deadly secret, who the HUTTS and the REPUBLIC will stop at nothing to control!

The first issue goes on sale February 7.

Are you excited for more adventures from Mace Windu? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!