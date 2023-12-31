Jar Jar Binks Is the Only Character Who Can Save ‘Star Wars’

Jar Jar Binks. Those three words are likely to leave any Star Wars fan gritting their teeth. Perhaps not so much these days, but back when Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) was out in theaters, oh, how people hated him.

The Gungan warrior so accident-prone he’d give Home Alone‘s Wet Bandits a run for their money is one of the leading characters in George Lucas’ prequel trilogy-opener, the bumbling comic sidekick to Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn and Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

But fans hated everything about him, from his irksome dialect to the slapstick-inspired hijinks he finds himself in. In many ways, Jar Jar Binks ought to be considered “Luck sensitive” in the same way the Jedi are one with the Force. Literally nothing can kill him.

Clearly, some greater power is protecting Jar Jar. But why? What plans does destiny have for this incredibly unlikely hero? Well, many fans believe George Lucas had more sinister plans for Mr Binks, which would have involved seeing him become a Sith lord. Yep, Darth Jar Jar.

“The Jar Jar Theory” states that Binks was the titular “phantom menace” all along (move over, Darth Maul), a Sith hiding in plain sight, concealing himself from the Jedi by using the façade of a flailing buffoon. There’s a ton of clues throughout the film that back this up.

Even director and creator George Lucas himself has seemingly hinted at the character originally having a bigger storyline, but many believe he decided on a major course correction in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2003) due to the backlash from fans.

This is probably why he barely has any screen time in the second film. Although he does grant Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) “emergency power,” which *wesa* think is mighty suspicious behavior considering it ultimately leads to Palpatine becoming Emperor.

Jar Jar has returned several times in Star Wars, namely in the animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020), with the incredibly talented actor Ahmed Best, who provided the motion capture and voice work in the films, returning to lend his vocal talents.

But is the Gungan still as annoying now as he was back when The Phantom Menace came out? There are probably many fans out there who still seethe at the mere mention of his name (Jar Jar, Jar Jar, Jar Jar), but time is a wonderful healer. Right..?

George Lucas once said that many fans don’t like the prequels is because they don’t want to admit they were made for children (although the whole business of politics in a children’s movie is as baffling as the line “They fly now” in The Rise of Skywalker).

Either way, the disgraced Gungan still has some potential. If you’d have asked a fellow fan, say, in 2019, whether they think he had any sort of future, they’d have scoffed just like you’re probably scoffing right now, because why bring Jar Jar back when we have Mando, right?

But Star Wars is in deep Bantha doo-doo. Again. Following the monumental critical failure that is the sequel trilogy, the franchise shifted its focus to the small screen: Disney+. Sure, there are more films in the works now, but the streaming service is currently where it’s at.

The Mandalorian (2019) got things off to a solid start, but to avoid repeating what many others have already talked about, here we are, four years later, with a bunch of bad shows in the rearview, from The Book of Boba Fett (2021) to Ahsoka (2023).

And fans have grown tired all over again.

But what does this all have to do with Jar Jar Binks? Well, one of the biggest problems with these live-action shows is the complete lack of personalities with almost every character. How does a pint-sized baby who can’t talk have more charisma than everyone else?

How does Ahsoka Tano go from being one of the most compelling characters in the franchise to being an orange mannequin whose arms look like they might break off if you try to force them out of their crossed position?

If there’s one thing Jar Jar Binks isn’t lacking, it’s a personality (although, deep down, we’re convinced the Mando-Verse would somehow crush even his spirit, as impossible as that may seem). And this is precisely why we think this once-detested character can save Star Wars.

The Phantom Menace is considered the most boring Star Wars film, but its pacing issues are rendered practically invisible compared to the absolute snore-fest the Mando-Verse has become. But Jar Jar is the perfect character to remedy this mistake.

Jar Jar’s destiny as a Sith lord will probably never happen, but Star Wars may yet find another use for him, and we’re here to help make that happen. So, it’s time to forget Darth Jar Jar. Instead, meet “Detective Binks” — the faraway galaxy’s most unlikely hero!

Giving Jar Jar his own show would be a huge gamble for Disney and Lucasfilm (but not Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser-huge), but we’ve already saved them the trouble of coming up with a pitch.

‘Detective Binks’ follows an older Jar Jar now living in the seedy, neon-lit underbelly of the galaxy’s home world, Coruscant, while the war between the Empire and the Rebellion rages on. Level 1313 is a hive of scum and villainy, but Binks, who’s haunted by his memories of the Clone Wars, now works for the Coruscant Underworld Police as a homicide detective.

We’re not suggesting Jar Jar Binks has a personality transplant. Having a Jar Jar-led show would bring a ton of energy and life. Sure, he’d be wiser, but for the most part, he’d still be the Gungan we all know and love to hate. But as a detective, he’d have the long coat, the cigar, everything. And it would be noir-inspired, too, meaning he’d also be the narrator!

This might sound like a joke, but *wesa* serious. The Star Wars shows on Disney+ clearly have major storytelling issues, but they’re also devoid of life and soul, which is probably worse. Say what you will about Jar Jar, but at least he’s the life and soul of the party.

Would you like to see Jar Jar Binks get his own Disney+ series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!