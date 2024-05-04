The Ultimate ‘Star Wars’ Playlist For May the 4th!

May the 4th is upon us once again, and whatever your plans are for the big day, whether it’s throwing a little Star Wars-themed party, or binging a ton of content from the faraway galaxy on Disney+, no May the 4th is complete without a Star Wars music playlist!

For a franchise that was born way back in 1977, it’s no surprise that there are countless Star Wars parody songs on the Internet, but we’ve hand-picked the very best of the best — as well as, of course, some actual Star Wars music from the films and more for good measure!

Check out our ultimate Star Wars May the 4th playlist…

1. “Star Wars Main Title” — John Williams

The best way to launch any Star Wars playlist is, of course, with “Star Wars Main Title” by John Williams, the music that accompanies the opening text crawl at the beginning of every single one of the nine films in the “Skywalker Saga”.

It’s the perfect way to start the May the 4th celebrations (or any Star Wars celebration, for that matter), and though there are some really bizarre songs on this list, not including the films’ main theme would be a crime against the Republic!

Okay, now things are about to take a much less serious turn…

2. “Seagulls (Stop It Now)!” — Bad Lip Reading

“Seagulls (Stop It Now)!” by the popular YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading is one of many Star Wars parody songs (they parody pretty much any IP you can think of), but it’s one of the two very best, alongside another that shows up on this playlist.

With footage of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Yoda (Frank Oz) on Dagobah in Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) , the song dubs over their dialogue in exchange for some hilarious antics about Yoda’s stick and his fear of seagulls!

One word: genius.

3. “The Imperial March” (“Darth Vader’s Theme”) — John Williams

We can’t let the good guys have all the fun on May the 4th, which is why it’s important to add “The Imperial March” (“Darth Vader’s Theme”) by John Williams to your Star Wars playlist, which might just be the best Star Wars theme second to the main one.

This is particularly perfect if you’re doing some fancy dress on May the 4th which will find you either as a stormtrooper or Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) himself. In fact, you could even repurpose May the 4th into “Empire Day”!

The Force is particularly strong in this track.

4. “Ridin’ Solo” — Jason Derulo / “I’m Han Solo”

This is the only song on this playlist that’s in no way related to Star Wars, but we think you’re probably smart enough to figure out why we’ve included it. “Ridin’ Solo” by Jason Derulo will likely have you thinking of Solo… You know, as in Han Solo!

There’s a hilarious re-edit of the ending to Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), in which someone has added the song in question to the last scene. However, there’s also “I’m Han Solo” (from Star Wars Kinect), an actual reinterpretation with new lyrics and the works!

Get ready to bust some moves to one of these tracks, you smooth-grooving nerf herder.

5. “Not the Future” — Bad Lip Reading

“Not the Future” is the second best Star Wars parody from Bad Lip Reading, and though it is indeed a parody, somehow, it feels like anything but, which really works in its favor. Sure, there’s a lot of humor, but overall, this is a genuinely solid Star Wars song!

The lyrics are just as genius as “Seagulls (Stop It Now)!”, and they mostly center around how Star Wars appears to be futuristic, but is actually set in the past. The tune is also incredibly catchy, so much so you’ll wish it actually featured in one of the films!

The bit with the Ewoks is particularly brilliant.

6. “Natalie’s Rap 2.0” — Natalie Portman

You might want to play this track when all the Padawans and Younglings are in bed, because this is the only one of this playlist that’s full of profanity! “Natalie’s Rap 2.0” is the follow-up to “Natalie’s Rap”, a Saturday Night Live skit with Natalie Portman on the mic.

It’s performed with the band Lonely Island, and though it’s not a Star Wars song by any means, Natalie Portman does dress up as Padmé Amidala in the video, while hilariously defending the prequels and Jar Jar Binks against criticism (with a gun, we might add!).

You can’t not have “Natalie’s Rap 2.0” on your Star Wars playlist, but do be warned.

7. “Rey’s Theme” — John Williams

It’s no mystery that the sequel trilogy is widely hated by Star Wars fans, but if there’s one film out of the three that’s nowhere near as controversial as the other two, it’s the very first entry, Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015).

There are many things to love about The Force Awakens (even if all that promise is quickly squandered by its two sequels). One of those things is “Rey’s Theme” by John Williams, the theme, of course, for the Jedi, Rey (Daisy Ridley).

This is Star Wars music at its finest; charming, romantic, epic, and with a dose of whimsy.

8. “Duel of the Fates” — John Williams

Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) was a mixed bag when it arrived in theaters in 1999, and despite the fact many have come to appreciate the prequel trilogy, the film is still widely considered to be one of the most boring entries in the franchise.

But The Phantom Menace has many great things going for it, whether it’s Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Darth Maul (Ray Park), or the epic score “Duel of the Fates” by John Williams, which became as instantly iconic as the main Star Wars theme did in 1977.

Adding “Duel of the Fates” to your Star Wars playlist is a no-brainer.

9. “The Cantina Song” — The Cantina Band

If you’ve visited any Star Wars-centric comic convention, or even Disneyland Paris during the “Legends of the Force” season, you’ve probably seen the real-life version of The Cantina Band performing “The Cantina Song”, along with many other hits, both real and fake.

If not, then you’ll no doubt be familiar either way, because they’re best known for appearing in the very first movie in the franchise, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), in the Cantina in Tatooine’s Mos Eisley.

You can’t go wrong with “The Cantina Song” — it’s quirky, cheeky, vintage Star Wars.

10. “The Mandalorian Theme” — Ludwig Göransson

The Mandalorian Season 3 might have ended last year, and though it didn’t go down well with many Star Wars fans, there’s nothing stopping you from reliving the best adventures of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Din Grogu all over again.

Like many Star Wars themes, “The Mandalorian Theme” by Ludwig Göransson was another instant classic, and it’s plain to see why. Sure, it’s not as upbeat or as bombastic as the main Star Wars theme, but it will have you feeling like a bounty hunter in no time.

Adding this to your Star Wars playlist “is the way”.

11. “Burying the Dead” — Kevin Kiner

We all feel a little blue as May the 4th winds to a close, so it’s time to embrace the melancholy with Kevin Kiner’s “Burying the Dead” from Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ final episode “Victory and Death”.

After crash-landing on a desolate moon, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) bury all the clones who died on impact. The music is tragic, haunting, and beautiful, and you can feel The Clone Wars draw its final breath. What a journey.

We doubt your day will be quite as eventful, but this is a must for your Star Wars playlist.

12. Star Wars Lofi

We wouldn’t want you to end May the 4th on such a depressing note, though, which is why we highly recommend Star Wars Lofi on YouTube. There are several videos available, but keep an eye out for the one in which Ahsoka Tano is studying in her Coruscant apartment.

You’ll get to enjoy every single Star Wars theme you can think of, whether it’s the “Star Wars Main Title”, “Imperial March”, “The Mandalorian”, “The Cantina Song”, “Duel of the Fates”, and so much more, all reinterpreted as chilled-out beats.

In fact, as the music plays on an endless loop, this could easily make up most of your day.

Will you be adding these songs to your Star Wars playlist on May the 4th? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!