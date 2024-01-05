5 Female ‘Star Wars’ Characters More Movie-Worthy Than Rey

As Rey prepares to receive her solo Star Wars movie, the fanbase is absolutely ripping the project to pieces. As much as Lucasfilm and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy have in the character, dedicated fans can’t help but wonder if Rey was the right character for the job.

Rey isn’t a bad character per se, but she has been called “overpowered” and several more derogatory terms since joining the galaxy. While she certainly has her own fanbase, those who have been following the Star Wars series for a long time know that there are many more legendary female characters who deserve representation on the silver screen.

While Obaid-Chinoy will undoubtedly have to contend with a legion of dissatisfied fans for the time being, it might serve Lucasfilm’s best interest to consider some of the other female characters in the series’ extensive lore. After all, women have been ruling the galaxy for years.

Five Female Star Wars Characters Perfect for a Spin-Off

Rey might be the spearhead of the next generation of Jedi Knights, but she’s not the only figure the franchise can use. The extended Star Wars universe contains a wealth of powerful women who can certainly hold their own with some of the biggest names in the franchise.

We’ve already seen established characters like Ahsoka Tano and Padmé receive their own solo stories in shows like Ahsoka and Forces of Destiny, but far too many others are still left waiting in the wings. After scanning through the galaxy in and out of the main movies, here are five fierce female leads more than capable of leading their own feature films.

Juhani (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic)

While she might be known primarily by a niche audience, Juhani is a powerful Jedi Guardian who made her debut in Knights of the Old Republic. While it might be a little unrealistic to expect a full-length film adaptation of a video game from Lucasfilm any time soon, Juhani does have some interesting elements.

Not only is she a complex and fascinating Jedi that breaks the mold established by characters like Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the studio might want to capitalize on the fact that she is also one of the franchise’s first canonical LGBTQ+ characters. It would be an interesting choice to say the least.

Mara Jade (Heir to the Empire Series)

Given the fact that Dave Filoni has already brought Grand Admiral Thrawn into the saga, it might not be long until we see Mara Jade the Jedi Killer get the cinematic treatment as well. With rumors persisting of her debut in The Mandalorian, she might be the most realistic choice on the list.

Mara Jade is a Force-user you definitely don’t want to mess with. Known as the Emperor’s Hand, she was a dark side enforcer before being turned toward the light by Luke Skywalker. While she might suffer from the same Mary Sue syndrome that plagues Rey, her loyal supporters are lurking in the darkness ready to campaign for her debut on the big screen.

Asajj Ventress (Star Wars: Clone Wars)

There are many Star Wars aficionados, including this writer, who would have rather seen an Asajj Ventress series over an Ahsoka one. Still, that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to make that vision a reality.

A vengeful member of the Night Sisters turned Sith Warrior by Count Dooku, her saga in the Clone Wars could have been a cinematic escapade all on its own. A live-action adaptation of the antihero depicted in the extended universe could definitely serve Lucasfilm well.

Captain Phasma (The Disney Trilogy)

In this writer’s opinion, there is perhaps no character more under-utilized and under-appreciated than Captain Phasma. The silver-clad First Order powerhouse was an intimidating presence in The Force Awakens built up to be this uber-mysterious, Boba-Fett-like character, but she was ultimately axed before she could live up to her full potential.

While Delilah S. Dawson gave her new life in her spin-off solo novel, Phasma’s origins are nothing short of a Game of Thrones episode, appropriate seeing how Gwendoline Christie brought her to life. This masked maiden definitely deserved better, and her vicious origins need the full cinematic treatment.

Yaddle (Tales of the Jedi)

Master Yoda might have an unknown origin, but his female counterpart is also shrouded in mystery. As the only known members of their species, a spinoff series or film about her might shed some light on much of the Jedi Order’s secrets.

Although fans got to see her in action in Tales of the Jedi, she has yet to see further appearances in the visual or cinematic canon apart from just a background character. In short, she is essentially a blank canvas for the creative minds at Lucasfilm to paint a vivid epic upon.

