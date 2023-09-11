Baylan Skoll’s Lightsaber Is More Important Than You’d Think

The Disney+ Ahsoka show is responsible for introducing one of the most formidable Star Wars villains since the Original Trilogy first hit screens in 1977: Baylan Skoll, played masterfully by the late Ray Stevenson. Although some eagle-eyed fans have already picked up on some of the small details pertaining to his unique lightsaber, a Lucasfilm prop master recently broke down the one-of-a-kind blade and its special connections to its real-life wielder, which could be more important than you’d think.

It’s hard to believe that the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is already halfway through its eight-episode run on Disney+. So far, many revelations have come to light, including the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the strained master-apprentice relationship between Ahsoka Tano and her Padawan, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the introduction of a second galaxy.

Throw in some shady New Republic politics—much to the chagrin of Star Wars Rebels’ Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)—Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), her Force-using henchmen, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll, and some ultra-powerful hyperspace technology, and it’s safe to say that things aren’t looking too good for our heroes.

While there’s been many unquestionable highlights so far, it’s widely agreed-upon that Ray Stevenson steals the scene every time he appears onscreen with his portrayal of former Jedi Knight, Baylan Skoll. His warrior prowess, dubious intentions, and status as a former member of the Jedi Order all make him one of the most compelling—and mysterious—characters in Ahsoka thus far.

Sadly, Stevenson, a veteran actor with years of experience in the film and TV landscape, passed away in May after suffering a heart attack on the set of his upcoming movie, Cassino in Ischia (TBA). But his legacy lives on in Ahsoka, with “Part One: Master and Apprentice” ending with the message, “For our friend, Ray,” before the credits rolled. Heartwarming tributes have poured in from his Ahsoka castmates since.

But even though it’s easy to focus on Baylan’s flashy lightsaber-swinging brawls with Ahsoka, fans should pay a little extra attention to his blade instead, because there’s more that meets the eye when it comes to his unique blade.

At the Walt Disney Studios Showcase during the recent Destination D23, Ahsoka‘s prop master, Josh Roth, revealed that Stevenson”wanted to do something very special” for his lightsaber, and pointed out the one bit the actor wanted customized for his franchise debut.

In a video shared to Twitter (via @rob_keyes), Roth opened up about Stevenson’s influence on his character’s signature weapon. He also revealed the inspiration behind Baylan’s lightsaber after Lucasfilm’s Doug Chiang initially designed it, with him and his team adjusting the design accordingly to make it work as a prop best suited to Stevenson, who reportedly “wanted to change the pommel:”

Ray wanted to do something very special for this. And he wanted to change the pommel. We changed the pommel working with both Doug and Dave and were able to implement a creative choice that Ray had.

Ahsoka’s lightsabers were redesigned for her own show to include the batteries in the hilt (for The Mandalorian the batteries were in Rosario Dawson’s sleeves), and Ray Stevenson had design input for the pommel on his. #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/l1z37eredP — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 10, 2023

For those who don’t know, a pommel is the end cap of a lightsaber hilt, and can range in shape, style, design, and color. And according to the Lucasfilm prop master, Stevenson had some very speficic alterations in mind when it came to his “very, very special saber:”

And for me now, this makes this a very, very special saber. Because not only does it have Dave Filoni’s influence, Doug Chiang’s influence, and my influence, it also has a creative influence from Ray himself. So it’s very special to me.

Pommel aside, a Jedi’s saber is a symbolic reflection of themselves, making them a very personal and customizable weapon telling of their intentions and loyalties. We’ve seen all sorts of lightsabers over the years, from Count Dooku’s (Christopher Lee) curved blade in the Prequel Trilogy, to Ezra Bridger’s (Taylor Gray) pistol-hilted lightsaber in Rebels, to Dark Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) double-bladed switchsaber in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

When it comes to Shin and Baylan’s lightsabers in Ahsoka, their weapons seem to imply that they aren’t full-on Sith Lords, with showrunner Dave Filoni confirming that their blades are actually orange-tinted, not red. This, with the additional context we’ve just learned from Roth, means it’s possible that the reason is rooted in Baylan’s yet-untold backstory.

While Baylan still seems sympathetic towards the Jedi, confession to Morgan Elsbeth in Episode 1, “To kill her would be a shame; there are so few Jedi left” when asked to hunt down Ahsoka. Still, their lightsaber battle in “Part Four: Fallen Jedi” seems to pretty much confirm that Baylan is willing to wipe out fellow Force users to get what he wants, even if it comes at a hefty price.

As of now, it’s uncertain why Stevenson requested such a unique pommel, but it could be because of something far simpler, such as utility or aesthetics alone. Regardless, it’s bittersweet to hear the Ahsoka crew speaking so fondly of their time with the fan-favorite actor, whose Star Wars legacy won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

The next episode of Ahsoka arrives in select theaters and on Disney+ this Tuesday, September 12.

What do you think of Ray Stevenson’s “creative influence” over his Ahsoka character’s lightsaber? Let us know in the comments below.