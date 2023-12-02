‘Star Wars’ Officially Ruins Darth Vader’s Story

Darth Vader’s story has been one of the best things in Star Wars, and now Disney has ruined one of the best aspects of his story.

Once Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader tragically went from a slave boy on Tatooine to a cold, ruthless killer in less than 20 years. After training in the Jedi Order and serving as a top general in the Clone Wars, Anakin/Vader was seen as one of the best force users in the order until Palpatine stepped in. After influencing him for several years, Anakin’s judgment became clouded once the Chancellor promised to teach him how to save everyone he loves if he joins him in the dark side.

After seeing force visions of Padme, Anakin doesn’t think twice about his actions to save Palpatine from Mace Windu (Samuel L Jackson) because it’s the only way to save Padme. After ransacking the Jedi Temple and traveling to Mustafar to finish off the Separatist leaders, Anakin faces his former master, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and is left for dead after losing several limbs and being severely burned. This is where Anakin transforms into Vader because he gets the iconic suit.

Later on, fans will see Vader as the Emperor’s enforcer in the battle against the Rebellion and duel his son, Luke Skywalker, in movies like Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980). In the comics, starting with Darth Vader #34 by Greg Pak, the story continues with Crimson Dawn getting in the way of things and having Qi’Ra try to take down Palpatine, but the plan fails. A prison from the ancient Sith was opened and collapsed, causing a mysterious force wave that altered the force powers of the Sith. While Palpatine could handle this force wave, Vader simply could not and was weirdly vulnerable, but also more powerful than he ever has been.

This is where Disney truly makes Vader’s story feel like a joke because the force wave causes Vader to embark on a quest to grab a unique relic to help hone his powers into an energy cannon, but also deal with his feelings after meeting Sabe, Padme’s former decoy. Fans get to see Sabe for most of Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace (1999) as a decoy for Padme Amidala, but she appears again in the Clone Wars. In the comics, she returns with other handmaidens to figure out who killed their beloved friend, and Sabe learns that Vader is Anakin.

Instead of trying to kill the Sith Lord, she tries to help him restore order to the galaxy, believing it’s something that Padme would’ve wanted. This leads Sabe and Vader to enter some weird dynamics because the Sith Lord can only think of Padme when talking to Sabe and is trying to correct the wrong mistakes he made with Padme on Mustafar, except it’s with Sabe creating a weird toxic moment. Ultimately, Vader force pushes Sabe into the sea, kills some rebels, and goes on a different path. Even in comics, Darth Vader’s story has never been this ridiculous.

Disney and Lucasfilm have always treated the chosen one in a great way, and this was one of the few instances where the story simply damages the story already told about Vader. He is still one of the most powerful beings in the galaxy, and if Palpatine could handle the Force Wave, so should Vader. If Sabe only reminded Vader of Padme, he wouldn’t let her get too close because he knew he would kill her if Sabe ever learned about what truly happened at Mustafar. It’s a story that some will eventually forget, but it’s clear that Disney truly messed up.

