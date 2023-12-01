Actress Rachel Zegler Confirms ‘Star Wars’ Rumors

Actress Rachel Zegler has landed several top roles, and recently, she took the time to confirm a major Star Wars rumor.

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest entertainment trends, you know that Rachel Zegler is one of the more controversial figures in Hollywood today. The young actress, who had her breakthrough performance in Steven Spielberg’s Westside Story (2021), has landed numerous roles, including the titular character in Disney’s Snow White. The live-action film was supposed to be released in the spring of 2024 but was delayed amid backlash to 2025.

Though Zegler has been garnering attention and fan chatter for a different reason, there is, perhaps, no franchise that has seen more fan attention and conversation over its history than Lucasfilm’s Star Wars.

Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world since the release of the original film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). Created by George Lucas, the franchise quickly became a global sensation, spawning sequels, prequels, spin-off series, books, comics, and an extensive merchandise empire. However, the landscape of Star Wars underwent a significant shift when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, taking over the reins of the beloved galaxy far, far away.

The acquisition by Disney marked a new era for Star Wars, with the promise of more films, television series, and expanded universe content. The first major installment under Disney’s stewardship was Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), directed by J.J. Abrams. The film aimed to rejuvenate the franchise, introducing new characters like Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren while paying homage to the original trilogy. It received mixed reactions from fans and critics, with some praising its nostalgic elements and others criticizing it for being too derivative.

One of the notable aspects of Disney’s approach to Star Wars was the decision to create standalone films, known as the “Anthology” series, to complement the episodic saga. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) was the first of these anthologies, exploring the events leading up to the original trilogy. The film was well-received for its gritty tone and connection to the broader Star Wars narrative.

However, the reception took a turn with Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), directed by Rian Johnson. This installment proved to be divisive among fans, with some applauding its subversion of traditional Star Wars tropes and others expressing disappointment in the handling of established characters. The film’s bold choices, particularly regarding Luke Skywalker’s character arc, sparked intense debates within the fan community.

Following The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) faced challenges, ranging from production issues to franchise fatigue among audiences. The film, exploring the backstory of Han Solo, received a lukewarm response, leading Disney to reconsider its approach to future Star Wars projects.

In response to the mixed reactions and the underwhelming box office performance of Solo, Disney recalibrated its strategy. The company decided to slow down the release of Star Wars films and focus on other mediums, including television. This shift led to the creation of The Mandalorian (2019), a live-action series set in the Star Wars universe featuring the enigmatic bounty hunter known as Din Djarin, or “The Mandalorian” (Pedro Pascal). The show gained widespread acclaim for its fresh take on the galaxy’s lore, charismatic characters like Baby Yoda (Grogu), and high production values.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) served as the conclusion to the Skywalker saga, directed by J.J. Abrams. The film aimed to address lingering questions and provide closure to the epic narrative. While some fans appreciated the effort, others felt the movie struggled to tie up the saga cohesively. In the wake of the Skywalker saga’s conclusion, Disney expanded its Star Wars content on Disney+, introducing series such as The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, among others. These projects aimed to explore different corners of the galaxy and delve deeper into beloved characters’ stories.

As we look towards the future of Star Wars, there is one theory that has continued to be discussed, even after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga.

In the realm of Star Wars fan theories, “Reylo” refers to the idea of a romantic relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren, two central characters in the sequel trilogy. This theory gained traction, particularly after the release of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), and continued to evolve with subsequent films.

The chemistry and complex dynamics between Rey, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, and Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver, were a focal point of intrigue for fans. In The Force Awakens, their connection was established through mysterious Force visions and telepathic communication. The theory gained momentum with Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), as Rey and Kylo shared more screen time, delving into their shared struggles and a deeper exploration of the Force.

In a recent Twitter (X) DM, Rachel Zegler took time to tell a fan that she is, indeed, not a “Reylo.

THIS IS MAKING ME SCREAM pic.twitter.com/4kyPoF24eG — pame 🇧🇷🇵🇸 (@diopbrasileira) November 26, 2023

The fact that the young actress took time to address this fan perspective tells us all we need to know about what she thinks about the theory.

As far as what’s next for Rachel Zegler, we’ll have to wait and see what projects the young actress lands next.

Have you ever heard of this Star Wars theory? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!