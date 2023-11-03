The Real Reason Disney Canceled ‘Snow White’s Release Revealed, Report Says

A viral report seems to reveal the real reason that The Walt Disney Company delayed the controversial Snow White remake.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company revealed that their upcoming live-action feature film, Disney’s Snow White (2025), would be shifting from its March 21, 2024, release date to March 22, 2025.

Starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Snow White and the Evil Queen, the movie is a remake of Walt Disney’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The movie is also set to star Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, the reimagined prince character of the tale, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, and, according to the actor himself, Martin Klebba as Grumpy.

Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) is directing Disney’s live-action Snow White remake from a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) and Greta Gerwig (Barbie). Marc Platt will produce the movie, and Disney has revealed that original songs will be featured, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of The Greatest Showman (2017) fame.

On paper, Disney looks set for a smash-hit success. Rachel Zegler soared in her first major film role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story; Gal Gadot has blockbuster star power; and Marc Webb and Marc Platt have a plethora of credits under their belt. So, why has Disney’s Snow White fallen so far from grace in the eyes of even the most loyal fans of the original film?

Firstly, the casting of Zegler, a Latina woman, as a character described in the original Brothers Grimm fairytale as having “skin as white as snow.” And just like Halle Bailey’s Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023), the casting drew backlash, with Zegler even saying, “When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days because all of the people were angry.”

Later, though, many would take ire with the actress’s comments and behavior as opposed to her Latin descent. Resurfaced interviews quickly sprung up on social media, of Zegler slamming the original Disney animation, suggesting that “it’s not 1937 anymore” (the original movie came out in 1937), and that Snow White in the remake version will not solely be looking for true love, but what she can do to become a leader. The actress, who will next appear in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), also stated that the prince in the classic movie “stalked” Snow White.

Her apparent distaste for the film, as well as her comments seemingly suggesting that women cannot just exist to find love, drew major backlash, as did her impassioned speech during the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Now, as the SAG-AFTRA strikes rage on and the union seeks a deal with the major Hollywood studios, multiple movies are being indefinitely postponed or delayed to a later date, like Disney’s Snow White. But the Snow White remake’s delay may not just be because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, according to one insider report.

“Disney had to delay Snow White because they have spent so much money on it, and if it is a financial disaster at the box office, it might single-handedly cripple future remakes and potential Snow White sequels that they have planned,” the insider told Mail Online.

Upon the news breaking, many speculated that The Walt Disney Company was delaying the release, not just because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes but because of all the aforementioned controversy. Some thought that the year delay might be a ploy to recoup the reputation of the upcoming live-action movie and get potential audiences back on board.

In terms of the budget, it was revealed that the United Kingdom government had gotten involved in Snow White through the country’s tax relief scheme, with Forbes stating that the figures suggest the movie’s budget was as high as $340 million.

“They also have to remove themselves from the bad taste in the mouths of online critics and want to instead deliver a great film and get to a point where they get it right,” the insider added. “They realize that they were overthinking things and are now reigning it all in a little bit more.”

In response to Disney’s so-called “woke” remake, conservative news outlet The Daily Wire announced that they would be releasing their own version of the story, called Snow White and the Evil Queen (2024), starring commentator and actress Brett Cooper in the title role of Snow White.

Upon revealing the news of the delay, The Walt Disney Company seemed to hammer home that this would be a version of the original animated classic that fans would recognize. “The film — which stars Rachel Zegler — invites audiences back into the magical world of Snow White with beloved songs and recognizable characters such as the Evil Queen and, of course, Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy, and Doc,” Disney said in a press release.

It’s no secret that the language used by Disney here is a direct response to the rumors that have been floating around the internet. By highlighting Rachel Zegler’s name (and not Gal Gadot’s) and noting that “of course” the seven dwarfs are going to be present, it seems Disney is aware of the discourse online and is cementing the fact that, yes, Rachel Zegler will be starring as the titular Disney princess, and that it will definitely by dwarfs and not “magical creatures” that will accompany the heroine.

In the early stages of Snow White‘s development, Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage slammed the movie as being backward in its depiction of dwarfism. The actor caused Disney to speak out, saying, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.” It was then confirmed that “magical creatures” would be taking the places of the dwarfs, although that now seems to have shifted.

What do you think of this report about the Snow White delay? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!