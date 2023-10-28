Who Is Brett Cooper? New Snow White Actress Takes Over Role in 2024

Who would have thought that 85 years after Walt Disney’s first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) released, there would be so much discourse surrounding it? But that’s the case, thanks to Disney’s upcoming live-action remake, officially titled Disney’s Snow White (2025), and The Daily Wire’s “anti-woke” version, Snow White and the Evil Queen (2024).

Snow White in 2024

What is Disney’s Snow White?

Starring Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, Disney’s Snow White is the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Following the trend of reinventing classic animated stories for a new audience and in the live-action format, Disney’s Snow White will follow the likes of Maleficent (2014), The Jungle Book (2016), Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019), The Lion King (2019), and more recent releases like Pinocchio (2022) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), both of which released on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+.

Over the years, the live-action canon has been both celebrated and rebuffed. Some fans have enjoyed seeing their favorite characters like Belle, Simba, and Princess Jasmine appear back on the big screen in a whole new way, while others have rejected Disney’s near-constant output of reimagined stories. Such was the case when, earlier this year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, revealed that the not-decade-old Moana (2016) would be the next movie to be given the live-action treatment.

When it comes to Snow White, though, the movie has been embroiled in controversy for months now. With the casting of Latina actress Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as the eponymous Disney princess, as well as the reveal that the dwarf characters would be removed and replaced with “magical creatures” (something that seems to have changed recently as a newly released photo confirms — but more on that later).

Then, over time, comments made by Rachel Zegler have resurfaced from her discussing how “it’s not 1937 anymore” and that the version of Snow White she and director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) are bringing to the table is not someone searching for true love, and true love from who Zegler describes as a Prince character who “stalks” her.

The comments made by Zegler, as well as Disney’s decision to make changes to the original animated classic, have given the movie a “woke” tag by potential viewers, leaving the movie at risk of having a lukewarm reception upon its release following the tremendous backlash. And while Disney fans had only until March to wait for the release of Snow White, that has now changed, with Disney pulling the plug on 2024 and releasing the film a year later in 2025.

This move comes as Disney and other major studios grapple with the ongoing Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike currently sweeping Hollywood and the rest of the United States.

Zegler will be joined by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen Disney villain, Andrew Burnapp as Jonathan (the character replacing the Prince), Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Alan Tudyk as the Mirror. The new release date for the Snow White remake is March 21, 2025.

And where one Snow White-shaped hole is left in 2024, another will take its place.

What is The Daily Wire’s Snow White and the Evil Queen?

In response to Disney’s Snow White‘s apparent “woke” approach to a live-action retelling, conservative news outlet The Daily Wire announced they too would be releasing a Snow White movie through its Bentkey streaming service, a new streaming service aimed at children. The Daily Wire’s co-CEO Jeremy Boreing stated before the trailer that what has made Disney the success it is today is because of Snow White, going on to add that the company has “disregarded” its fans by making the live-action version they have allegedly decided to make.

Apart from this, and that it looks to stay close to the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, not much is known about The Daily Wire’s Snow White movie, entitled Snow White and the Evil Queen (2024), other than the casting of the titular princess. And bringing the part to life falls on the shoulders of conservative commentator Brett Cooper.

See the teaser trailer for Snow White and the Evil Queen here or below:

Snow White and the Evil Queen

Who is Brett Cooper?

Brett Cooper is an actress, YouTube personality, and member of The Daily Wire family, which also includes Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boering, and Candace Owens. She has appeared in the Hollywood movie Parental Guidance (2012) as an extra. After leaving Hollywood behind, Cooper became well-known on her YouTube channel, The Comments Section With Brett Cooper, where she offers commentary on political, cultural, and societal affairs to over 3.6 million subscribers.

Cooper has also starred in the movies Bobbi & Gill (2017) and 500 Fireflies (2022) and the television shows Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street, Shots Fired, and Heathers.

The actress and YouTube creator actually shared a video of her reacting to the trailer and officially recognizing that she will be playing Snow White in this new tale, which can be seen below:

Cooper has been cast as a starring role in another project from Jeremy Boering and The Daily Wire, this time an adaptation of a selection of books. The YouTube star will appear in next year’s The Pendragon Cycle based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s book series, which features the novels “Taliesin” (1987), “Merlin” (1988), “Arthur” (1989), “Pendragon” (1994), “Grail” (1997), and “Avalon” (1999).

Boering will direct The Pendragon Cycle, which stars Tom Sharp as Merlin, Rose Reid as Charis, and James Arden as Taliesin, alongside Cooper’s Ganieda.

Will you be watching Snow White and the Evil Queen, starring Brett Cooper? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!