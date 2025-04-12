‘Star Wars’ Sequel With Han Solo and Qi’ra Gets Major Update, Teaser Date Revealed

The last few years have been pretty turbulent for the Star Wars franchise, to say the least. Whether it’s theatrical installments like Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX– The Rise of Skywalker (2019), or Disney+’s live-action shows like The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), The Mandalorian Season 3 (2023), and The Acolyte (2024), the faraway galaxy has continued to disappoint many fans.

But it isn’t just movies and television shows that have left countless fans realizing they were perhaps a tad too harsh on the prequels while they were being released in theaters — there’s also a recent video game you might have forgotten about.

Released in August last year, the franchise’s first-ever open-world video game “Star Wars Outlaws” was met with a mixed response from fans for many reasons, but largely due to its low-quality graphics.

Despite storming several gaming charts worldwide, the game also got off to a disappointing launch sales-wise and ultimately failed to meet Ubisoft’s high sales expectations.

“Outlaws” centers on the Cantonica-born scoundrel Kay Vess (Humberly Gonzalez) as she navigates the faraway galaxy’s highly dangerous criminal underworld in a bid to undertake one last heist so that she can get out of the life for good and start anew.

Set between the two original trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), the game acts as both a sequel and a prequel, featuring iconic characters such as Jabba the Hutt, Salacious B. Crumb, Bib Fortuna, Lando Calrissian, Boba Fett, Qi-ra, and Han Solo (in carbonized form).

Now, as we near the game’s one-year anniversary, Ubisoft has announced a special showing for “Outlaws.” Starting on Friday, April 18, which marks the beginning of this year’s Star Wars Celebration (April 18-20), the showing will tease the upcoming “Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune,” the second DLC (downloadable content) following last year’s “Wild Card.”

With an all-new story pack, “A Pirate’s Fortune” follows Kay Vess on a new adventure, while bringing back a fan-favorite character from the two animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008 — 2020) and Star Wars Rebels (2014 — 2018): the pirate, Hondo Ohnaka.

“In ‘Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune,’ the Trailblazer’s reputation catches up with Kay, as the infamous Hondo Ohnaka needs help to escape a gang of pirates and steal a massive treasure that can return him to his former glory. Coming Spring 2025,” Ubisoft’s description for the DLC reads.

On X (Twitter), the official “Outlaws” account shared the following announcement:

Tune in to get a first glimpse at what’s next for Star Wars Outlaws. Join us on April 18th at Star Wars Celebration to learn more.

The game is available to play across all platforms.

