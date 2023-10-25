Disney Park Scheduled For Unexpected Closure, Guests Denied Refund Request

It appears that a magical holiday Disney vacation is turning into The Nightmare Before Christmas for many (and not in a good way) following a recent schedule announcement.

Visiting Disney during the holidays is always a popular option for guests, as each theme park transforms to fit the ongoing festivities.

Mickey Mouse sure knows how to celebrate the holiday season as Magic Kingdom Park transforms and lights up with excitement for Disney guests of all ages. Cinderella’s Castle shimmers with lights, joyful music plays throughout the theme park and Disney Characters break out their festive outfits.

Though the party doesn’t officially start until 7 p.m., you can get into the park starting at 4 p.m. with your Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party ticket. This way, you can get into the parks with less of a line, and get your wristbands and take advantage of some special PhotoPass spots!

The Once Upon a Christmastime Parade takes place twice a night during party nights. This holiday parade is filled with some of your Disney characters and will roll down Main Street USA.

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks is also an unmissable event. Disney Parks describes this spectacular as “Get in the Christmas spirit as your host—Minnie Mouse—invites you to take in a sparkling, yuletide fireworks display. Watch as the sky becomes alight with festive colors to the tune of some of your favorite carols like Deck the Halls and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

On top of that, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” is a 25-minute stage show that takes place multiple times during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

This new nightly show, which Disney guests can enjoy at Magic Kingdom Park, stars the Frozen cast.

Beginning November 7, guests can take in the wonder of the “Frozen Holiday Surprise.” The projection shows on Cinderella Castle features Olaf and more than 100 of his snowgie siblings as they decorate the castle with festive touches. Anna, Elsa, Olaf and Kristoff even make appearances on stage during the show.

And all of this is just at Magic Kingdom!

At the other Disney World parks, guests can indulge in the new event, Disney’s Jollywood Nights, a glitz and glam style holiday experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Festival of the Holidays at EPCOT, and visit the Merry Menagerie at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Visiting Disney Springs? The Christmas tree trail is always a hit among guests.

This holiday cheer continues throughout the Disney parks worldwide, attracting more guests than usual as they not only will get to enjoy the Disney park on their vacation, but can also experience the holiday decor and offerings.

At Disneyland Paris, the holidays continue with Disney’s Enchanted Christmas.

From 11 November 2023 to 7 January 2024, come and live the magic of Christmas like nowhere else at Disneyland Paris. There’s nothing like the unique festive atmosphere of Disney Enchanted Christmas to bring your loved ones together and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime! Disney notes guests can “Whoop and wave for Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade!* Our most merrily magical festive parade that beams during the day and sparkles at night.”

There is also a “Let’s Sing Christmas!” musical show as well as a Magical Christmas Tree Lighting. Guests can also meet iconic characters like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in their holiday outfits as snow dazzles Main Street, U.S.A.

After reading that, it is hard to say that one would choose to not experience Disneyland Paris over the holidays — which makes it understandable as to why crowds increase during this time.

Typically, Disneyland Paris Park is open until 10:00 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios is open until 9:00 p.m., this allows guests to enjoy Disney Dreams!, the firework show on Sleeping Beauty Castle, and Avengers: Power the Night, the incredible drone projection spectacular.

In December, however, Disney has just made a mega alteration to their theme park calendar, which now will shut down Disneyland Paris park at 6:30 p.m. and Walt Disney Studios at 7:00 p.m. from December 20-23, just days before Christmas.

It was not stated why this unexpected change was made, but it will slash guests’ time in the parks, as well as remove all nighttime entertainment.

Since this change was not pre-planned, and many have already booked their trips during this now “early closure” week, many are devastated.

One guest took to the internet and said, “Very disappointing as it’s a long evening out of the parks since BOTH are closing early. Only so much you can do in Disney Village.”

Another noted that Disney is not offering any compensation for shutting down the park, “Just been on the line with DLP, they are not offering anything for the reduced hours.

Since we’re there for 5 days we might change our booking a little bit so we have our first day (18) at least until 22:00. Instead of our current day the 19th as we would only arrive 14:00 in the parks.

I tried getting a fast pass or something like that, but they couldn’t offer me anything.”

Others mentioned that Disney has also begun canceleing beloved Disney Dining Reservations that others have made. Considering how tough it can be to get a Disney Dining Reservation at Disneyland Paris, this is likely a major setback for many. Dining reservations are even being canceled hours before the new closing time.

Many noted that they asked for a refund, however, Disney is refusing as their site notes park hours are scheduled to change.

Disneyland Paris is going through a major time of change at the moment, especially with Walt Disney Studios Park. A new Frozen-land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are being constructed, and starting in 2024 all the way through to 2025, Studio 1, the main entrance, dining, and shopping area of the park will be shut down entirely.

If you are looking to visit Disneyland Paris over the holiday season, be sure to keep checking their calendar for hours of operation, as they are continuing to change.

Would you expect a partial refund if Disney shut down all parks early for multiple days of your vacation?