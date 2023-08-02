Disney Cashes in on ‘Haunted Mansion’, Changes Classic Ride Forever

A new Haunted character is on the way to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Few attractions are as synonymous with Disney as the Haunted Mansion. This legendary dark ride has spooked and chilled Guests for decades since first opening at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

However, this classic ride will soon get a major upgrade in the form of a new character.

As reported by Wdwmagic, work is well underway to bring the Hatbox Ghost to Magic Kingdom’s version of Haunted Mansion. This iconic character already made quite a statement at Disneyland’s version but has been missed by those visiting the Orland, Florida Resort.

In an attempt to cash in on the buzz of Disney’s recently-released Haunted Mansion film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, and Danny DeVito, Walt Disney World is adding this beloved character to its version of the Haunted Mansion.

The film, while coming in under original box office predictions, was a fun, if not basic, adventure featuring every Disney fan’s favorite spooky ride.

Newly-taken photos show that a section of the endless hallway scene is now partially closed and under construction, which is where Guests can expect to see this new animatronic when work is completed.

The Haunted Manson will be closed for refurbishment from August 7 through th e9 and will reopen to Guests on August 10, just in time for the start of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which kicks off on August 11.

At this time, there is no confirmed date for the grand reveal of the Hatbox Ghost. This spooky character was brought to life in the new film, portrayed by Jared Leto. This addition to the Magic Kingdom is no doubt an effort to cash in on the new film, bringing a popular character to a classic ride.

As we said, Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most beloved experiences, with aversion located at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Are you excited? Did you see Disney’s Haunted Mansion in theaters? What did you think?