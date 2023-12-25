Disney World “Dead” This Christmas

Historically, Christmas wasn’t the time to visit Walt Disney World Resort if you wanted to avoid crowds. Between guaranteed time off from work and school for millions of Americans and holiday-exclusive Disney Park offerings like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, everyone wants to experience the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

This year, though, some guests say Christmas crowds at Walt Disney World Resort are slowing down. @lexiconoflove shared this video from a popular bar in the Italy World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT, Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar. Despite the ongoing International Festival of the Holidays, the usually packed bar was “empty.”

The guest said the rest of the Disney park was also “dead.”

“Christmas Eve and it’s like dead at EPCOT,” she wrote. “Have you ever seen the Italy bar empty before? [Because] I haven’t.”

The unexpectedly low crowd levels weren’t unique to EPCOT. According to a restaurant employee, Disney Springs was much quieter than normal.

“At my restaurant in Springs it was so much slower than we expected we were so confused,” @chris2845287 wrote.

Even at Magic Kingdom Park, crowds thinned. According to Thrill Data, the highest wait time of the day topped out at 113 minutes for Seven Dwarves Mine Train. That’s almost two hours– but still a short wait for Christmas week compared to previous years.

Many rides saw less than 30-minute waits throughout the day and were walk-ons throughout the evening—the data tracker said Christmas Eve had the second-lowest wait times in the past week.

Have you visited Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.