Disney’s Viral Mishap Reveals Exciting Additions Coming Soon!

After facing public scrutiny, Disney managed to add new stars to this year’s International Festival of the Holidays. Ready to spend the most wonderful time of the year at Walt Disney World Resort?
Walt Disney World Resort and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park — are packed with fun for the whole family. Iconic rides, new experiences, memorable character interactions, unique entertainment offerings, and so much more make Disney World one of the top destinations for families every year — despite recent price hikes and controversies.
The Walt Disney Company is committed to improvement and innovation, striving to provide the best and most magical experiences for guests of all ages at its parks worldwide.
From the upcoming opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland — a breathtaking expansion inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen (2013) — to an all-new immersive area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, Disney is going full-steam ahead on innovation at its theme parks worldwide.
Of course, Disneyland Resort couldn’t fall behind, as Disney executives continue to push forward with a billion-dollar, multi-decade expansion project in Walt Disney’s original theme park in California. Additionally, Disney officials recently revealed an update on the upcoming Avengers ride inspired by the MCU at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
And with recent announcements of multiple drastic transformations for Walt Disney World Resort, revealed during the Destination D23 presentation, fans can expect to see new expansions and reimagined lands, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, new characters debuting at the parks, and more at the Orlando-based Disney Resort!
Unfortunately, Disney has not always had luck when announcing its latest developments. From Walt Disney World Resort’s newest coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, to the divisive reimagining of Splash Mountain to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has pushed through polarized opinions on some of its latest projects.
However, accidents happen, even for The Walt Disney Company. And one of the most recent announcements by the company stirred a wave of hilarious reactions from the online community.
Disney’s hilarious mishap
Disney recently made one of the most awaited announcements of the year, as the seasonal tradition has been a fan-favorite for a long time.
The company announced that new stars would be added to its roster for this year’s Candlelight Processional, the retelling of the Christmas story by a narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets, and the incredible Voices of Liberty.
Unfortunately, the information used for the news was likely a draft of the official announcement, as the initial post shared on the Disney Parks Blog read that Brooke had to confirm American actress and film producer Eva Longoria’s attendance at the event.
Netizens quickly immortalized this hilarious mishap, with theme park journalists joining the joke, including Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), who posted, “From now on, before I do anything, I will confirm with Brooke,” on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Fortunately, Disney took the mistake with humor (at least publicly) and jumped in on the hype, sharing an update mentioning that Brooke had confirmed the information. Any kind of publicity is good publicity, right? And Disney certainly was on everyone’s lips that day.
Don’t worry everyone, Brooke confirmed.
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 5, 2023
New stars join this year’s Candlelight Processional
Of course, the announcement inadvertently went viral across social media platforms. But the return of this spectacular event is just as exciting as the hilarious mishap, as this year’s Candlelight Processional comes with more new celebrity narrators than ever!
Returning stars like Simu Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, and John Stamos will be joined by nine new voices joining the ranks of captivating storytellers who share the universal message of this heartwarming story.
To plan your visit, here’s the complete list of this year’s celebrity narrators:
- Chrissy Metz (NEW): November 24-25
- Luis Fonsi (NEW): November 26-27
- Ann-Margret (NEW): November 28-29
- Simu Liu: November 30-December 2
- John Stamos: December 3-5
- Neil Patrick Harris: December 6-8
- Marlee Matlin: December 9-11
- Brendan Fraser (NEW): December 12-14
- Eva Longoria (NEW): December 15-16
- Joey McIntyre (NEW): December 17-18
- Sterling K. Brown (NEW): December 19-20
- Jordan Fisher (NEW): December 21-23
- Steven Curtis Chapman: December 24-26
- Audra McDonald (NEW): December 27-28
- Lisa Ling: December 29-30
Although the beloved Candlelight Processional draws thousands of Disney fans yearly, EPCOT has much more to offer this holiday season!
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The yearly tradition of Disney’s Candlelight Processional is part of the many offerings at EPCOT during the International Festival of the Holidays, which lets guests get wrapped up in the festive sights, sounds, and flavors of the season at EPCOT, celebrating holidays around the world.
What is the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays?
The Festival of the Holidays is a yearly event that takes place at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, celebrating the holidays around the world with breathtaking decorations, mouth-watering delights from different cultures, interactive live entertainment offerings for the whole family, exclusive merchandise inspired by the season, unique experiences for all guests, and more!
When is the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays taking place in 2023?
This year, the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be available at EPCOT. It will begin on November 24 and continue through December 30, 2023, meaning guests will have just over a month to enjoy all the holiday cheer this festival brings to EPCOT.
Do I need a separate ticket for the event?
Guests don’t have to purchase an additional ticket for the International Festival of the Holidays, as the event is included with their theme park admission. However, guests must have both valid admission and a Park reservation for EPCOT on the same date to enjoy the festival.
Are there meet-and-greet experiences during the event?
Yes! In addition to character experiences including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Winnie the Pooh, Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Donald Duck, and even Figment, guests visiting EPCOT will have a chance to meet Santa Claus himself!
Santa Claus will visit guests at the Odyssey pavilion from November 24, when the International Festival of the Holidays kicks off, through December 24, as he’s making his list and checking it twice. Don your festive best for the perfect photo op, and make sure you’ve been nice!
Storytellers From Around the World
Additionally, World Showcase will come alive with magical legends and lore as storytellers from around the globe captivate listeners with myriad tales.
Some of these stories will include the mischievous Barn Santa making appearances in the Norway pavilion, a Chinese Lion Dancer commemorating the Lunar New Year, a fascinating journey teaching guests about Hanukkah festivities around the world, and a visit from Pere Noel sharing the delightful words of a child’s letter.
Are there seasonal dining offerings during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays?
Of course! What is a holiday without a feast? Disney will bring more than 15 Holiday Kitchens to delight guests’ palates with treasured dishes that celebrate a panoply of global holiday cheer. With plenty of returning favorites like Slow Roasted Turkey with Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, and Cranberry Sauce, and delicious surprises on their way!
Plus, the Holiday Cookie Stroll will invite guests to explore the sights and sounds of the festival with a sweet treat in hand, with a specialty cookie being offered after collecting five stamps on your festival passport, each received after purchasing a cookie from any of the official cookie stroll locations.
Are there special activities for Guests during the event?
Yes! This year, guests of all ages can join a snowman with Olaf’s Holiday Tradition Expedition Scavenger Hunt, a fun way to explore the World Showcase. Guests can purchase a map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations and seek out the “tradition” that Olaf has found in each pavilion. Whether guests complete the quest or not, they can redeem their map at the Creations Shop, Disney Traders, or World Traveler at International Gateway for a unique festival holiday keepsake (while supplies last).
I want to bring the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays home!
Well, you’re in luck! EPCOT will have the perfect keepsake or holiday present for everyone on your Christmas list, including you!
From a snuggly Spirit Jersey inspired by the Festival of the Holidays, featuring soft, faux shearling, and glimmering gold touches, to the Festival of the Holidays Cookie Stroll Cookie Jar, an all-new CORKCICLE Tumbler, and so much more, there are plenty of treasures throughout the park to bring the cheer and holiday spirit of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays home!
Are you excited about the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!