Disney’s Viral Mishap Reveals Exciting Additions Coming Soon!

After facing public scrutiny, Disney managed to add new stars to this year’s International Festival of the Holidays. Ready to spend the most wonderful time of the year at Walt Disney World Resort? Walt Disney World Resort and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park — are packed with fun for the whole family. Iconic rides, new experiences, memorable character interactions, unique entertainment offerings, and so much more make Disney World one of the top destinations for families every year — despite recent price hikes and controversies. Related: Disney Park Ticket Rules Eliminated, Prices Skyrocket The Walt Disney Company is committed to improvement and innovation, striving to provide the best and most magical experiences for guests of all ages at its parks worldwide.

From the upcoming opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland — a breathtaking expansion inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen (2013) — to an all-new immersive area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, Disney is going full-steam ahead on innovation at its theme parks worldwide.

Of course, Disneyland Resort couldn’t fall behind, as Disney executives continue to push forward with a billion-dollar, multi-decade expansion project in Walt Disney’s original theme park in California. Additionally, Disney officials recently revealed an update on the upcoming Avengers ride inspired by the MCU at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

And with recent announcements of multiple drastic transformations for Walt Disney World Resort, revealed during the Destination D23 presentation, fans can expect to see new expansions and reimagined lands, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, new characters debuting at the parks, and more at the Orlando-based Disney Resort!

Unfortunately, Disney has not always had luck when announcing its latest developments. From Walt Disney World Resort’s newest coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, to the divisive reimagining of Splash Mountain to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has pushed through polarized opinions on some of its latest projects. However, accidents happen, even for The Walt Disney Company. And one of the most recent announcements by the company stirred a wave of hilarious reactions from the online community. Related: Fans Demand New Retheme of Controversial Disney Attraction Disney’s hilarious mishap Disney recently made one of the most awaited announcements of the year, as the seasonal tradition has been a fan-favorite for a long time. The company announced that new stars would be added to its roster for this year’s Candlelight Processional, the retelling of the Christmas story by a narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets, and the incredible Voices of Liberty. Unfortunately, the information used for the news was likely a draft of the official announcement, as the initial post shared on the Disney Parks Blog read that Brooke had to confirm American actress and film producer Eva Longoria’s attendance at the event. Netizens quickly immortalized this hilarious mishap, with theme park journalists joining the joke, including Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), who posted, “From now on, before I do anything, I will confirm with Brooke,” on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fortunately, Disney took the mistake with humor (at least publicly) and jumped in on the hype, sharing an update mentioning that Brooke had confirmed the information. Any kind of publicity is good publicity, right? And Disney certainly was on everyone’s lips that day. Don’t worry everyone, Brooke confirmed. Don’t worry everyone, Brooke confirmed. — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 5, 2023 New stars join this year’s Candlelight Processional Of course, the announcement inadvertently went viral across social media platforms. But the return of this spectacular event is just as exciting as the hilarious mishap, as this year’s Candlelight Processional comes with more new celebrity narrators than ever! Returning stars like Simu Liu, Neil Patrick Harris, and John Stamos will be joined by nine new voices joining the ranks of captivating storytellers who share the universal message of this heartwarming story. To plan your visit, here’s the complete list of this year’s celebrity narrators: Chrissy Metz (NEW): November 24-25

Luis Fonsi (NEW): November 26-27

Ann-Margret (NEW): November 28-29

Simu Liu: November 30-December 2

John Stamos: December 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: December 6-8

Marlee Matlin: December 9-11

Brendan Fraser (NEW): December 12-14

Eva Longoria (NEW): December 15-16

Joey McIntyre (NEW): December 17-18

Sterling K. Brown (NEW): December 19-20

Jordan Fisher (NEW): December 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: December 24-26

Audra McDonald (NEW): December 27-28

Lisa Ling: December 29-30 Although the beloved Candlelight Processional draws thousands of Disney fans yearly, EPCOT has much more to offer this holiday season! The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays The yearly tradition of Disney’s Candlelight Processional is part of the many offerings at EPCOT during the International Festival of the Holidays, which lets guests get wrapped up in the festive sights, sounds, and flavors of the season at EPCOT, celebrating holidays around the world.