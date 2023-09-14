Fans Abandon Figment After Triumphant Debut

There has been a tremendous influx of love for EPCOT’s favorite purple dragon lately. From murals of him festooning the Festival of the Arts to oceans of merch, including the coveted popcorn bucket, Figment is quickly reaching the zenith of his fandom. Alas, nothing lasts forever.

The most recent win for Figment is his recently unveiled Meet and Greet replacing Vanelope at the Imagination Pavilion. Although most die-hard EPCOT fans are over the Eric-Idle-shaped moon to see the character outside of his ride, it might be short-lived. What goes up must come down.

Fans Flock Then Flee From Figment

EPCOT’s unofficial mascot represents everything Disney Imagineering stands for. After all, so much of the magical empire began with that one little spark of inspiration. So why wouldn’t Disney want to go all out in bringing him to the Parks?

The long-awaited Meet and Greet was bound to have a whole host of fans chomping at the bit to rub elbows with their favorite dragon, and it seems Disney definitely delivered a fun experience.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen him as a character, as it’s more of a glow-up from his original appearance (with and without Dreamfinder). However, there’s been a massive change in the experience as the Disney World hype train has been brought to a crawl.

Once Figment was finally brought to the Park with all the magic of imagination, fans absolutely stormed the pavilion. Rarely does a Meet and Greet have a queue that lasts literal hours, but recent reports show that it might be a fleeting experience.

As demonstrated in the footage above, Figment’s Meet and Greet line went from one that stretched beyond the realms of our imagination to completely bare. Like an over-marketed ride from a lesser theme park, there seems to have been a lot of build up for a passing fancy.

That all being said, it’s highly likely this video could have been taken during a lull in the day, possibly before or after a lunch break. Even so, it’s highly unusual for flocks of guests to just die off after only three days.

Granted, Character Meet and Greets aren’t the events that illicit the same response as something like a new roller coaster, attraction, or restaurant. However, Figment has had quite the massive fanbase that has only continued to grow. Naturally, the sudden departure seems out of place.

While we can’t say for certain if this will be a consistent arrangement, we can say that Figment’s fandom certainly hasn’t died down. The Meet and Greet is bound to generate more interest for Journey Into Imagination, especially since the “with Figment” portion now has a more significant meaning.

