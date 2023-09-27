Disney Unveils Disappointing New Attractions, Immediately Revokes Decision

Disney was quick to reconsider recently announced upgrades to the parks following the disappointing response new attractions received.

Disney Parks worldwide are constantly changing to provide the best and most magical experiences for guests of all ages. From Walt Disney World Resort’s newest coaster, TRON Lightcycle / Run, to Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen expansion, Disney has pushed through polarized opinions on some of its latest projects.

Of course, Disneyland Resort doesn’t fall behind, as Disney executives continue to push forward with a billion-dollar, multi-decade expansion project in Walt Disney’s original theme park in California.

And with recent announcements of multiple drastic transformations for Walt Disney World Resort, revealed during the Destination D23 presentation, fans can expect to see new expansions and reimagined lands, massive changes to fan-favorite attractions, new characters debuting at the parks, and more at the Orlando-based Disney Resort!

However, the latest “upgrade” — which Disney came as a surprise to many — made the company cancel its plans immediately following a viral response.

Disneyland Paris Resort is currently undergoing a major restructuring project, bringing all-new immersive areas to life, unique entertainment offerings, exciting experiences, and more, that have led Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalaski to state that 90% of the resort will be changed once the developments have ended.

These exciting projects include the exciting expansion inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers Campus, a land inspired by Disney’s award-winning movie Frozen, similar to Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen, and an area inspired by classic stories from England like Peter Pan and Mary Poppins and a Tangled-themed attraction, all leading to the lake in front of the highly anticipated Frozen land at Walt Disney Studios Park.

However, Disneyland Paris’ transformation is undoubtedly not limited to these projects, as Rafalaski’s bold statement hints at even more development projects at the Parisian Disney Park, possibly bringing other themed areas, new or reimagined attractions, and more to Walt Disney Studios Park.

Recently, Disney updated the official Disneyland Paris app to unveil a set of new attractions making their debut at Disneyland Park — which is seemingly being left out of the expansion and development projects taking place at the Parisian Disney Resort — though the response to these discreet “upgrades” to the park was less than magical.

Instead of unveiling new experiences at the park, Disney decided to list multiple trees near some of the most popular rides in Disneyland Park as attractions, which, unless you are a big fan of botany or adore learning about Disney’s secrets and history, was rather underwhelming.

These “new attractions” included:

Honey Locust and Sorcerer’s Tree near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland.

The Weeping Cedar near Phantom Manor in Frontierland.

Jurassic Tree / Wollemi Pine near Orbitron, Autopia, and Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain in Discoveryland.

“Niwaki” Cloud Tree between Autopia and Les Mystères du Nautilus in Discoveryland.

Gingko biloba / The tree of 40 crowns near Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in Discoveryland.

Monkey Puzzle Tree / Araucaria araucana near Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in Discoveryland.

Topiaries near Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups in Fantasyland.

Square Trees near Sleeping Beauty Castle in Fantasyland.

Rice-paper plant near Pirates of the Caribbean in Adventureland.

Bamboo Grove between Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril and La Cabane des Robinson in Adventureland.

However, it appears that Disney immediately regretted this decision and quickly removed the disappointing “new attractions” from the Disneyland Paris app. These “updates” can’t be found on the official Disneyland Paris website either.

Fortunately, Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris will be the stage for a new set of exciting entertainment shows. So we might not get new attractions anytime soon, but at least Disney hasn’t completely forgotten about the park.

Inside the Magic will update you on the extensive development projects planned for Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris.

Did you catch this “upgrade” in the Disneyland Paris app? Will you visit these “new attractions” soon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!