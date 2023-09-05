Disney Closes Its Most Hated Ride With Immediate Effect

One of Disney’s most unpopular rides is officially now off-limits to guests.

Since 1955, Disney Parks have specialized in offering immersive experiences to guests of all ages. From “it’s a small world” and Pirates of the Caribbean to newer, more advanced attractions such as Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a mixture of rides, both old and new, are there to make sure each and every person who passes through a park’s gates has a magical day.

But that doesn’t mean every ride is popular. Over the decades, Disney has opened its fair share of duds at all its theme parks. The likes of Star Wars: Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run at Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, Primeval Whirl at Animal Kingdom, and Mission: SPACE at EPCOT all have their haters, with many actively campaigning for more advanced or more ambitious attractions to take their place.

However, few rides have received as much hate as Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Opening with the rest of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, this replaced Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and is essentially just the classic indoor roller coaster rethemed as an Avengers ride. With one exception: this one isn’t fun. It’s been just over a year since Avengers Campus opened, but hardcore Disney fans have spent most of that time pushing for a better thrill experience in the land.

The concept of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force sounds incredible. Guests board Stark Industries spaceships called “Hypersoniques” to fly alongside Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, and Captain Marvel as they try to ward off warheads sent to Earth by the alien race the Kree.

In reality, what should be a thrilling attraction is often declared dull. The ride opened with an impressive queue (complete with an animatronic Iron Man) but very few effects on the attraction itself. While some have been added since, they’re still pretty minimal.

At one point, there were rumors that then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek and other Walt Disney Company executives were disappointed with the final version of the ride and wanted to order an extensive refurbishment. A major retheme for the Avengers ride has yet to come to fruition and seems pretty doubtful considering the company’s current cost-cutting strategy.

Disappointment aside, the ride has also struggled in other regards. It has broken down on multiple occasions, with previous reports of bolts coming loose from the ride vehicles, which many have described as shaky and rough.

Now, it seems like the ride is finally getting some TLC as Disneyland Paris update account DLP Report revealed on X (previously known as Twitter) that it will be shut down this week for maintenance.

Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is now closed for routine refurbishment until Friday included. Great effort with the themed walls.

🔧 Avengers Assemble: Flight Force is now closed for routine refurbishment until Friday included. Great effort with the themed walls 😬 pic.twitter.com/Z74rsSvLSe — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 4, 2023

The Disneyland Paris calendar currently lists its reopening date as Saturday (September 9, 2023). This is only a short refurbishment, so it likely won’t bring any major changes (however much they’re needed). However, hopefully, even a short dose of TLC is enough to resolve any immediate problems.

What’s your least favorite Disney ride? Let us know in the comments!