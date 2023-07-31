Disney Indefinitely Shuts Down Controversial Coaster Following Lawsuit

Many Disney attractions tend to break down at times. When Guests visit Disney World, you may see an attraction have to close at some point during your visit temporarily. This could be because of a maintenance issue, and Disney quickly works to resolve the issue. One rollercoaster has been shut down for three days at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with no sign of reopening.

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is one of Disney World’s most intense rollercoasters. Blasting off at 60 miles per hour, the indoor coaster takes you through crazy fast highways, giant doughnuts, and other fun objects as Aerosmith music blasts away in your super-stretch limo. I mean, backstage passes are always a plus!

Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, has constantly had closure issues throughout the year. We have even seen the ride shut down for five days in a row. The attraction became temporarily unavailable with no notice, leading this reporter to believe the issue was technical and unplanned. However, for an attraction to go down for five days likely means that the coaster’s problem was not a simple fix. Rock’ n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been closed for three days straight. The shutdown is not planned, and the coaster will be running once again once all maintenance issues are cleared.

The coaster recently underwent a massive refurbishment, and this is not the first time the ride has shut down since it reopened, which shows the coaster has deeper maintenance issues that have not yet been fixed.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has become controversial of late, with many believing that the coaster should be rethemed due to Steven Tyler’s lawsuit. According to a lawsuit that Rolling Stone obtained, Tyler brought Julia Holcomb– who was 16 at the time– back to his hot”l room. They discussed her age, as well as her troubled home life. Tyler then allegedly “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her before sending her home the next morning. We have seen Disney out even the biggest stars due to lawsuits and allegations, such as Johnny Depp being booted from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, even after being proven innocent. Knowing that and seeing how Disney reacts in certain situations, it is easy to think that the ride’s fate is in the air.

The fate of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith has been questioned by many fans, as the rights to the music an end. Universal Music Group will soon own the catalog. As we can see in the attraction’s gift shop, Aerosmith merchandise is no longer available for purchase, and attraction merchandise just notes Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster on the graphics. In Disneyland Paris, the ride was rethemed to become an Iron Man coaster in the new Avengers Campus.

In the past, we asked Guests what they wanted to see the coaster rethemed to. It seems that no matter what music group was to be showcased on the coaster, almost every suggestion still stuck with the theme that it was a rock band. Some popular choices were:

Metallica

AC/DC

Queen

Def Leppard

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Guns and Roses

Panic at the Disco

Bon Jovi

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Journey

Stepping away from the rock ‘n’ roll vibe, we have options such as:

Lady Gaga

Camp Rock

Hannah Montana

Jonas Brothers

Disney / Pixar music mashup

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, debuted in 1999, making the coaster around 22 years old. Although the attraction is a classic, some Guests sometimes note that the interior design of glow-in-the-dark facades mixed with an Aerosmith soundtrack seems quite dated (albeit others like myself find the tunes to be classic). It is not breaking news that since ’99, Disney has created many more attractions with much stronger technology and innovations, and it is very likely that if Imagineering were given the budget to update the attraction, that they would do a fantastic job. We have seen this repeatedly with classic rides such as Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ The Great Movie Ride becoming Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The official description for the coaster reads: