Disney Park Changes Its Most Hated Ride

Just over a year after it first opened, one Disney Park has finally updated its most hated ride.

With attractions built for kids of all ages, there truly is something for everyone at each Disney Park. While younger Guests can enjoy the likes of “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, thrill-seekers have the option of rides such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Space Mountain, and Tower of Terror.

Ultimately, that means that while every Guest is sure to find something they love, they’re also sure to find the odd attraction that they don’t enjoy. When Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris debuted its Marvel’s Avengers Campus in July 2022, however, Guests shared one resounding complaint: its main ride was terrible.

Replacing Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, theoretically, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force should’ve been an easy switch around. Instead of a stretch limo theme, Guests would board Stark Industries spaceships called the “hypersonique” to assist Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man) and Captain Marvel in stopping warheads sent to Earth by an alien species called the Kree.

What follows should have been a high-speed, action-packed adventure worthy of any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Instead, Guests have complained that the ride itself is boring, low-budget, and not up to par with high-tech additions to other new lands at Disney Parks across the globe, such as Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios.

There have long been rumors that Disney will close the ride to give it some much-needed TLC. Now, however, it seems like they’ve found an easier alternative, as the ride just debuted some new effects!

According to DLP Report, the new effects “[consist] mostly of new LED lights” with “some sprinkled through the gravity building to give the impression of riding in space,” as well as “some additional fixtures to accentuate the trajectory.”

⚠️ The long promised new Avengers Assemble: Flight Force on-ride effects have been activated!

They consists mostly of new LED lights: some sprinkled through the gravity building to give the impression of riding in space, and some additional fixtures to accentuate the trajectory. pic.twitter.com/4Ya4PPXh14 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 21, 2023

If the replies are anything to go by, Guests aren’t exactly overwhelmed by the new additions to Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, with some mocking the “one year of soft opening before the final product” and others remarking, “nice addition, but nothing special.”

Regardless, the fact that Disney is making any updates to the attraction at all this early after its opening is proof that Disneyland Paris management is very much aware of the negative sentiment surrounding Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. With any luck, one day, we may be able to get the E-ticket Avengers attraction we all deserve.

Have you ever been on Avengers Assemble: Flight Force? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!