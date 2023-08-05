2023 Disney World Attraction Checklist

in Park Secrets, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Katie Chapman Leave a comment

Are you looking to enjoy some of the new Disney World attractions in 2023? We have the scoop on the best Disney World rides you need to check out on your vacation. Disney World top attractions impress Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. They are constantly building and innovating to refresh the fun for Guests.

Monorail at EPCOT
Credit: Disney

From Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and Peter Pan’s Flight to The Living Seas with Nemo & Friends and the interactive adventure of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there are many rides and shows to experience on a Disney vacation.

These answers will be somewhat subjective. After all, answers will depend on your favorite Disney movies, affinity for thrill rides, and general interests. Still, let’s get into Disney World’s best attractions that you should consider for your vacation.

Best Creepy Rides

The Haunted Mansion

Three Ghosts on the Haunted Mansion at Disney World
Credit: Disney

If you seek haunted fun and creepy thrills, check out The Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom Park, in Liberty Square. You’ll tour Gracey Mansion and meet 999 happy haunts.

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

The Hollywood Tower Hotel - one of many Disney World rides - shown on a stormy day.
Credit: Disney

A haunted elevator that drops Guests from a beautiful and deserted hotel? Twilight Zone Tower of Terror delivers creepy chills and a thrilling ride.

Best Thrill Rides

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Could Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Be Getting a Standby Line Soon?
Credit: Disney

Wanna soar through the galaxy with your favorite heroes on a rollercoaster hybrid while jamming to awesome tunes? Head to EPCOT’s Future World to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This newer ride gets busy, so you may want to snag a lightning lane pass to see it without the wait.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure_feature image
Credit: Disney

This storybook ride is a smooth, thrilling immersive story where you shrink to the size of a rat to join Chef Remy in the kitchen. You’ll find this ride in the French Pavilion in EPCOT World Showcase. This ride is one I never miss.

Disney Rollercoasters

TRON Lightcycle Run

@disneyparks

>◎//: Welcome programs. TRON preview testing has begun. 404 error detected in footage. Enter the Grid on 04/04/23 🥏 #Disney #DisneyWorld #TRON #POV #RollerCoaster #Ride #Coaster #Orlando #FirstLook #MagicKingdom #Lightcycle

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

This is the newest Disney Park coaster and is a must-ride if you are a fan of rollercoasters. You can ride this attraction in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

Space Mountain

space-mountain
Credit: Disney

The original Tomorrowland Rollercoaster is classic, and one of the best Magic Kingdom rides. Blast into space on this indoor rollercoaster. Space Mountain is always on my must-ride list during a Disney Park day.

Slinky Dog Dash

This Toy Story Land Rollercoaster is a Hollywood Studios staple attraction that is as colorful and cute as it is thrilling. Do not skip Slinky Dog Dash during your theme Park day, but consider snagging a lightning lane to reduce wait times.

Rock’ N’ Roller Coaster

rollercoaster
Credit: Disney

If you love music and wild rides, don’t miss a chance to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster  Starring Aerosmith in Hollywood Studios. You’ll scream through turns, speed jolts, and loops on this indoor coaster.

Expedition Everest

yeti expedition everest
Credit: D23

This outdoor coaster is situated in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and tells an incredible story about the secret inhabitant of Mount Everest. Expedition Everest will forever be among my favorite Disney World rides.

Movie-Inspired Storybook Rides

Peter Pan’s Flight

@stepintoadventurekelcey

Is Peter Pans flight a must for you?! #disney #wdw #wdw50thanniversary #wdw50 #disneyworld #disneytravelagent #waltdisneyworldflorida50thanniversary #fyp #distok #magickingdom #magicalmemories #stepintoadventure #waltdisneyworldflorida #peterpan #distokmom #wdwtiktok #disneyrides

♬ original sound – Kelcey Dunn

When Walt Disney World Resort is mentioned, you likely think of this iconic storybook ride. Peter Pan‘s Flight is a smooth storybook ride that takes you from the rooftops of London to Neverland in a flying pirate ship.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

many adventures of winnie the pooh
Credit: Disney

Join Pooh and his friends in the pages of his story as you ride in a honeypot through the beloved stories of this silly old bear. You’ll find both Pooh and Peter Pan rides in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland.

Na’vi River Journey

guests on na'vi river journey
Credit: Disney

If you ever wished to explore the Avatar franchise’s bioluminescent forest, this ride is for you. I love floating through the canals and taking in all the details of this stunning ride. It is like stepping into a movie.

Immersive Fun

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Storm Troopers in Rise of the Resistance
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

If you are ready to fight against the tyranny of the First Order during your day in Hollywood Studios, check out the thrilling and super-immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. You’ll meet some pretty scary people from the Star Wars Galaxy during your ride.

Avatar Flight of Passage

Avatar Flight of Passage
Credit: Disney

If you love the Avatar movie franchise and have always dreamed of flying, this ride is for you. Visit Pandora- The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park and soar on the back of a banshee as you take in the sights of Pandora.

Kilimanjaro Safari

kilimanjaro safaris elephants
Credit: Disney

The cornerstone attraction of Animal Kingdom Park, Kilimanjaro Safari, transports Guests to the African pridelands on a guided safari where they see lions, giraffes, zebras, antelope, wart hogs and more. Each safari is different, so this ride is always on my Disney Park  to-do list.

 

This is not an exhaustive list of all Walt Disney World rides (that would get lengthy), but hopefully, this guide is a jumpstart for your Disney vacation planning. Honorable mentions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Jungle Cruise, Toy Story Mania, and Spaceship Earth are other excellent attractions you may want to prioritize doing a theme Park day. For more details on rides, character meets, and more, check out Inside the Magic!

Tagged:Animal KingdomDisney's Hollywood StudiosEpcotExpedition EverestMagic KingdomPeter Pan's FlightRideRides

Katie Chapman

Growing up in South Georgia a few hours from Walt Disney World made for a magical childhood. My best memories were made on Main Street, U.S.A. with my sister watching SpectroMagic or beside my grandparents and parents at Chef Mickey’s celebrating on a family vacation. EPCOT is my favorite Park and I credit it with my love for travel. As a kid I loved meeting characters and watching films around World Showcase and could spend hours exploring each of the countries in EPCOT. These days, my husband and I explore a new country whenever we can and incorporate trips to Disney Parks around the world into our travels. I love writing about Disney restaurants, Park tips, Disney outfit inspiration and Disney history. Pocahontas is my favorite Disney Princess, (90s kid here!) but Mr. Toad is my spirit animal. When I’m not at Disney, I’m reading about Park history or shopping vintage Disney merch for vacation outfits. I never pass up a reservation to Ohana, an empty seat on Living with the Land, or a Violet Sake.

Be the first to comment!