2023 Disney World Attraction Checklist

Are you looking to enjoy some of the new Disney World attractions in 2023? We have the scoop on the best Disney World rides you need to check out on your vacation. Disney World top attractions impress Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. They are constantly building and innovating to refresh the fun for Guests.

From Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin and Peter Pan’s Flight to The Living Seas with Nemo & Friends and the interactive adventure of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, there are many rides and shows to experience on a Disney vacation.

These answers will be somewhat subjective. After all, answers will depend on your favorite Disney movies, affinity for thrill rides, and general interests. Still, let’s get into Disney World’s best attractions that you should consider for your vacation.

Best Creepy Rides

The Haunted Mansion

If you seek haunted fun and creepy thrills, check out The Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom Park, in Liberty Square. You’ll tour Gracey Mansion and meet 999 happy haunts.

Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

A haunted elevator that drops Guests from a beautiful and deserted hotel? Twilight Zone Tower of Terror delivers creepy chills and a thrilling ride.

Best Thrill Rides

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Wanna soar through the galaxy with your favorite heroes on a rollercoaster hybrid while jamming to awesome tunes? Head to EPCOT’s Future World to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This newer ride gets busy, so you may want to snag a lightning lane pass to see it without the wait.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

This storybook ride is a smooth, thrilling immersive story where you shrink to the size of a rat to join Chef Remy in the kitchen. You’ll find this ride in the French Pavilion in EPCOT World Showcase. This ride is one I never miss.

Disney Rollercoasters

TRON Lightcycle Run

This is the newest Disney Park coaster and is a must-ride if you are a fan of rollercoasters. You can ride this attraction in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland.

Space Mountain

The original Tomorrowland Rollercoaster is classic, and one of the best Magic Kingdom rides. Blast into space on this indoor rollercoaster. Space Mountain is always on my must-ride list during a Disney Park day.

Slinky Dog Dash

This Toy Story Land Rollercoaster is a Hollywood Studios staple attraction that is as colorful and cute as it is thrilling. Do not skip Slinky Dog Dash during your theme Park day, but consider snagging a lightning lane to reduce wait times.

Rock’ N’ Roller Coaster

If you love music and wild rides, don’t miss a chance to ride Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith in Hollywood Studios. You’ll scream through turns, speed jolts, and loops on this indoor coaster.

Expedition Everest

This outdoor coaster is situated in the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and tells an incredible story about the secret inhabitant of Mount Everest. Expedition Everest will forever be among my favorite Disney World rides.

Movie-Inspired Storybook Rides

Peter Pan’s Flight

When Walt Disney World Resort is mentioned, you likely think of this iconic storybook ride. Peter Pan‘s Flight is a smooth storybook ride that takes you from the rooftops of London to Neverland in a flying pirate ship.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Join Pooh and his friends in the pages of his story as you ride in a honeypot through the beloved stories of this silly old bear. You’ll find both Pooh and Peter Pan rides in Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland.

Na’vi River Journey

If you ever wished to explore the Avatar franchise’s bioluminescent forest, this ride is for you. I love floating through the canals and taking in all the details of this stunning ride. It is like stepping into a movie.

Immersive Fun

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

If you are ready to fight against the tyranny of the First Order during your day in Hollywood Studios, check out the thrilling and super-immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. You’ll meet some pretty scary people from the Star Wars Galaxy during your ride.

Avatar Flight of Passage

If you love the Avatar movie franchise and have always dreamed of flying, this ride is for you. Visit Pandora- The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park and soar on the back of a banshee as you take in the sights of Pandora.

Kilimanjaro Safari

The cornerstone attraction of Animal Kingdom Park, Kilimanjaro Safari, transports Guests to the African pridelands on a guided safari where they see lions, giraffes, zebras, antelope, wart hogs and more. Each safari is different, so this ride is always on my Disney Park to-do list.

This is not an exhaustive list of all Walt Disney World rides (that would get lengthy), but hopefully, this guide is a jumpstart for your Disney vacation planning. Honorable mentions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Jungle Cruise, Toy Story Mania, and Spaceship Earth are other excellent attractions you may want to prioritize doing a theme Park day. For more details on rides, character meets, and more, check out Inside the Magic!