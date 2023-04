It’s no secret that everyone has their favorite Disney attraction, which clearly manifests in the fanbase regularly. Many rides even get their own merchandise line and soundtracks. That being said, for every beloved fixture at Walt Disney World, there’s always one or two that Guests absolutely can’t stand.

Regarding attractions that are absolutely, positively, and undeniably despised, the two most infamous offenders are the Tomorrowland Speedway and EPCOT’s Mission: SPACE. The latter attraction is essentially a Disney-driven G-force simulator that has been making Guests puke for decades, but is hatred truly the common consensus for the attraction? One Cast Member confirms and explains the situation.

Sick of Mission: SPACE? So are the Cast Members

@dappermanatee is a former Disney Cast Member on TikTok, and his recent post confirms that even Disney’s own staff have an issue with the ride. However, he also goes into detail on why it’s still lingered despite it’s reputation.

For those who haven’t been on Mission: SPACE, specifically the “orange” variation of the experience, it’s essentially a giant centrifuge that simulates intense G-force. While fitting for a NASA-inspired attraction, it has a history of causing motion sickness, vomiting, and even death. So why has Disney kept it open?

All About the Money

As pointed out by @dappermanatee, “You know Disney, they don’t keep anything around they’re not gonna make money off of.” While the ride’s audience is very niche and likely a small percentage of the typical Disney Park Guest, it’s still getting more than a little attention from Disney. After all, not every attraction has it’s own adjacent restaurant.

Although many (including Cast Members) have called for the ride to be replaced by an updated Horizons attraction, It’s clear that Mission: SPACE still has enough clout to keep it in business. Blame it on notoriety, blame it on longevity, or blame it on its infamy, it seems like the G-force is still strong with this one.

