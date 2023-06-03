Disney Roller Coaster Evacuated After “Screw Came Out” of Seat

Disney evacuated one of its most controversial rides yesterday after a “screw came out” of a Guest’s seat.

Every Disney Park has its own unique charms, but Walt Disney Studios Park has more issues than most. Since opening in 2001, the second Park at Disneyland Paris has been plagued with complaints over a lack of attractions, theming, and budget – especially compared to its neighboring Park.

Thankfully, Disney is committed to salvaging the future of Walt Disney Studios Park. It’s currently in the middle of a multi-year expansion, which is set to add three new lands: one themed to Marvel’s Avengers, another to Frozen (2013), and another that was originally announced as Star Wars but is now rumored to be exploring other options, including The Lion King (1994).

The first of the three-tier expansion opened last year with Avengers Campus. As well as featuring characters from Marvel favorites, such as Captain Marvel (2019), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Black Panther (2018), it boasted two brand-new rides for the Park – Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure (a replica of the ride of the same name at California Adventure) and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force (an Iron Man (2008) retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Since opening, the latter has faced a plethora of issues. Not only are Guests and, apparently, Disney executives disappointed thematically with the final project – which contains an immersive queue but a relatively unthemed ride experience – but it’s also faced repeated, unexplained closures.

One such closure occurred yesterday (June 2) when a bolt reportedly fell out of a Guest’s lap bar.

Twitter user @The_Theme_Scene shared pictures of their evacuation from the attraction, explaining that the incident occurred in the row ahead of their seat.

This follows repeated rumors that Avengers Assemble: Flight Force will close in the coming year for an extensive refurbishment. While there’s currently no confirmation in Disneyland Paris’ official refurbishment schedule, this seems like an inevitability considering the number of issues the ride has faced – especially if they’re safety-related. Fingers crossed for an update that does Avengers Campus – and Walt Disney Studios Park – justice.