Disney President States They Will Change “90%” of Theme Park

Some major changes are on the way for a controversial Disney location.

The Walt Disney Company has created an impressive division of theme parks that stretch across the entire globe. Sure, everyone knows about Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida, but some may be surprised to learn Disney has theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Paris. Each and every one of these parks and resorts is incredible in its own way, featuring classic Disney park experiences as well as exclusive and unique attractions that you can only find there.

Guests will find classic Disney experiences like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean here, as well as incredibly unique rides and attractions. Magic Kingdom’s newest ride, TRON Lightcycle/Run, actually opened at Shanghai Disneyland first before being brought over to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

While a Disney vacation is only getting ore expensive, we would highly recommend visiting one or all of these international Disney resorts at some point.

Speaking about the Disneyland Paris specifically, there’s a lot to enjoy here. The Disneyland Paris Resort has undergone many changes in the last few years, most notably with the addition of Avengers Campus. This Marvel-themed land allows guests to become their very own superheroes as they encounter and interact with all their favorite characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, and many more. This land features two new rides as well, Spider-Man WEB Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Of course, the main draw of a Disney theme park is the rides and attractions, but sometimes guests need a break.

The Disney Village is also undergoing changes. This location acts as Disneyland Paris’ version of Downtown Disney at Disneyland or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World, allowing guests to do some serious shopping and dining. These changes will extend to the theme parks as well, with a brand new attraction theme around Disney’s Tangled franchise on the way.

These upgrades don’t end here, however, with Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalaski stating they plan to overhaul the majority of the European resort.

President Rafalaski spoke at The Global Association for the Attractions Industry event today, sharing her thoughts and future plans for the Disneyland Paris Resort. Many things were discussed, but when a discussion about The Walt Disney Studios Park began, President Rafalaski stated that they’ll “have changed 90% of the park by the end of developments.”

This is quite a shocking statement, even for what is considered to be the worst Disney theme park in the world. While this statement is rather subjective, Walt Disney Studios Park has been criticized for its overall lack of Disney charm, as well as a lack of things to actually do. Over the last few years, Disney has been working hard to change this perception, giving guests more and more to do as they visit the park.

We’re not sure exactly what this statement means, but it’s safe to assume some big projects and expansions will be headed to Walt Disney Studios Park in Chessy, France, in the near future.

In 2018, the Disneyland Paris Resort announced it would be undertaking a major expansion project. This expansion would include Avengers Campus, which we saw come to fruition, as well as a version of Disney’s highly successful Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The proposed land was eventually going to open at Walt Disney Studios Park, the same Park that is about to officially welcome its own version of Avengers Campus, which first appeared at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The project, which included Avengers Campus, was set to cost an estimated 2.1 billion euros, though, with increased inflation worldwide and supply chain issues, this initial cost would have surely risen.

When asked, “Should we expect a brand new theme or a different approach to Star Wars lands as we know them now?” President Rafalski said, “We are still working on the third theme. We will make announcements about this when we are ready.”

While we aren’t sure what the status of this rumored expansion is, it’s likely this is what President Rafalaski was talking about in her recent comments.

