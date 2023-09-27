Disney Castle Goes Up in Flames, Fire Engulfs Structure During Fireworks

What would you do if you saw a Disney castle go up in flames?

Sirens are not what Disney guests are used to hearing as they enjoy their day at Magic Kingdom, but in the past guests have had to experience an unexpected surprise at the Walt Disney World Resort when a small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle.

When guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they are met with so many incredible structures, buildings, rides, and experiences. From the jaw-dropping Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the incredibly immersive Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests are always in for a thrilling, thematic and surprising experience.

The magic doesn’t stop with its exterior, though, as Cinderella Castle is fully equipped with an entire suite inside. The Cinderella Castle Suite is a true money-cannot-buy location at the Walt Disney World Resort. Nestled inside the classic Magic Kingdom icon, the suite is beautifully crafted, making any Disney fan’s dreams come true. Last year, Disney Parks released an exclusive tour of the suite, enchanting viewers with an inside look at this coveted location at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests can also find a delicious restaurant inside the castle, officially called Cinderella’s Royal Table. Here, guests can dine in elegance high above Magic Kingdom as they enjoy a variety of “royal” dishes while dining with Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Snow White, and Aurora.

Two years ago, three emergency vehicles were unusually brought down Main Street, U.S.A. on a Tuesday evening, and Disney guests present in Magic Kingdom during the emergency situation shared their experiences, videos, and commentary.

First-aid teams, Orange County sheriffs, and the Reedy Creek fire department are all on hand for any rare accidents or incidents that occur on Disney property. That night, however, guests experienced something totally unexpected in the form of fire trucks driving down Main Street, U.S.A. to attend to a fire in the theme park.

A small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle that caused Cast Members to evacuate the area surrounding the famous Park icon.

Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters said that even though firefighters try to avoid driving through main areas of Disney’s theme parks as often as possible, sometimes the nature of an emergency may call for responders to do so. On that night, this was one of those incidents as firefighters needed to get to Cinderella Castle as quickly as possible, meaning they had to drive down Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom.

In Disneyland, we have the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, which Walt Disney walked through time and time again (which luckily has not caught on fire as of late). Each of the Disney castles around the world are an icon, being the most photographed spot in each of their parks. Although Disneyland does let you walk through the castle as it tells the story of Sleeping Beauty, Disneyland Paris‘ castle actually features animatronics and functions as a mega walk-through attraction called La Tanière du Dragon.

Here, guests can tip-toe through the dark dungeon “La Tanière du Dragon” underneath, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.

At the moment, the walk-through attraction is shut down for refurbishment until October 20th, but something did change about the castle the other night, and fire was certainly involved.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) took to X (formally Twitter) to share that Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant or Sleeping Beauty Castle is once again up in flames, but in a good way. Fire effects are now returning to Disney Dreams! the nighttime spectacular.

🔥 Fire effects have finally returned to Disney Dreams! (only on one side due to ongoing refurbishments) pic.twitter.com/zMpbgyYeHV — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 26, 2023

As reported, only one side is currently setting itself aflame due to the ongoing refurbishment going on within the castle. The show returned as part of the 30th anniversary grand finale celebrations, which will conclude in three days.

The official description of the show reads, “Guided by Peter Pan’s shadow, guests will discover or rediscover some of the greatest Disney stories projected on Sleeping Beauty Castle during an extraordinary journey featuring iconic songs from Disney and Pixar fan favorites Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, Tangled, and many others.”

Considering how much Disneyland Paris is currently going through in terms of changes, having a functioning castle has been incredibly important.

For example, crowding has also been a major issue, and Disney has warned guests that they should stay out of the parks from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., basically telling them to miss the majority of their day, including parade times, show times, and fireworks at no added discount. As one may imagine, telling guests to get out of a theme park just a few hours after arrival is not a great look and certainly makes the cost of the tickets not worth it. Guests do not have to leave at all, but it is telling that Disney has erected signage warning them to do so.

We discussed how the shopping experience at the theme park has been completely altered following the receipt ban in France. Paper receipts will no longer be available due to a ban from the French government. Although the cash register receipt, printed automatically after every purchase in a store, was due to be banned in France on January 1, 2023, the measure was subsequently postponed several times. The government finally decided to postpone its effective date for a third time to August 1, 2023.

On top of that, shows such as “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure”, and “The “Disney Jr. Dream Factory” will be shutting its doors shortly. Mold has also recently been found in rooms at Disneyland Paris resorts, along with collapsed bedding and broken AC.

What do you think about Sleeping Beauty Castle bringing fire back to the castle?

The Park that started as Euro Disney and then transformed into Disneyland Paris with Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studio Park has grown so much over the past 30 years, and now as the Park continues to expand, we are finally able to kick off the amazing celebrations of the 30th anniversary, which will come to an end on September 30.

Sleeping Beauty Castle is now lit with LED lighting, the decor is in place, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the rest of the gang have their outfits ready, Illuminations returned, and there is an all-new song for the celebration that sends a party down Main Street, U.S.A.! And that is just the tip of the iceberg; we haven’t even discussed the new drone technology that lit up the night sky. If you want to know what has changed, in short, there is new packaging on everything, from water bottles to sandwich boxes, Minnie Mouse is looking chic as ever in her new pantsuit, the After Glow show illuminates Sleeping Beauty Castle with an amazing drone experience, The all-new Dream… and Shine Brighter has also debuted, and so much more.