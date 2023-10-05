Long-Awaited Disney Attraction Set To Open Ahead of Schedule

The long-awaited Disney attraction, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is set to open ahead of schedule, bringing more magic to EPCOT soon!

Following the steps of one of Dwayne Johnson’s most popular characters from recent years, Disney is pulling a feature worthy of a demi-god setting a surprise opening of the long-awaited experience Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, at Walt Disney World Resort, making the new Disney Parks attraction available for select guests over a week ahead of its original schedule.

The new Disney attraction, inspired by the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios hit movie Moana, promises to be an immersive interactive experience that will allow guests to feel like they’re stepping into the world of Moana of Motunui, even giving them the chance to meet a massive statue of Te Fiti, one of the highlights of the experience.

Per Disney, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will let guests “explore a beautifully landscaped walking trail with fun and surprises around each turn as they engage with water in magical ways like Moana did with the ocean – from a simple greeting to a high five or even a crashing wave of fun.”

The innovative experience aims to teach and inspire guests of all ages to protect and cherish the water that connects and gives life to the world, interacting with water in its various forms throughout the water cycle by playing music with “rain harps,” waving to jumping streams, and creating a roaring ocean wave.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, offers an experience designed with the whole family in mind, as the new attraction will be an adventure personalized for each guest’s preferences, with accessible pathways, wet and dry path options, and shaded areas to rest in. While exploring the trail, guests will come across Te Fiti, who can be seen protecting the water as it travels through the water cycle, and might even discover some beloved characters from the hit Disney movie carved in the rock formations like Hei Hei, Pua, and, of course, Moana.

Disney cast members and annual passholders recently had a chance to experience Disney World’s newest attraction during several preview dates. However, Disney just announced that Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will officially have a soft opening on select days and hours starting tomorrow, October 6, through October 15, before the new Disney World attraction officially opens on October 16.

Disney added that during these “surprise-and-delight opportunities,” guests already in the EPCOT may join a virtual queue (when needed and available) at 9 a.m. through their My Disney Experience app.

And to top the grand opening of this all-new experience, Moana will arrive in World Nature at EPCOT on October 16 and make her first appearance in her own dedicated space near Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, as announced in this year’s Destination D23 presentation. “This will be the perfect place for fans to snap a few photos, share in a hug, or even recount their important learnings about water conservation with the Wayfinder herself,” says Disney.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana — along with new experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Connections Café & Eatery, and more — are part of the multi-year transformation of EPCOT as The Walt Disney Company continues to invest in growth across its theme parks and creating unique experiences for guests.

This multi-year project is set to continue with the debut of a new Walt Disney statue called “Walt the Dreamer” at Dreamers Point and the World Celebration Gardens, along with other projects.

The opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coincides with the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company — the Disney100 celebrations — a global celebration that kicked off at Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney’s original theme park, on January 27, 2023.

The Disney100 celebrations kicked off at Walt Disney World Resort on September 22, with EPCOT being the heart of the celebration in the Orlando-based Disney Resort.

In addition to the attraction’s grand opening, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are dressed in their platinum-best attires to commemorate the occasion, meeting guests in the Imagination! pavilion. And Spaceship Earth is illuminating each night with a colorful lighting display accompanied by the Disney100 anthem.

With so much to see and do at EPCOT and Walt Disney World Resort during the Disney100 celebrations, what can Disney say except “you’re welcome”?

Are you excited about the opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT? Will you visit the park to enjoy this all-new attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!