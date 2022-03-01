One EPCOT Pavilion Has a Secret Space That Is Now Forbidden For Guests

One of the coolest aspects of EPCOT is the World Showcase. Although seeing Spaceship Earth for the first time is often a jaw-dropping experience, and now with the Beacons of Magic being added it is even better, the detail of World Showcase is unmatched – especially due to the amount of construction ongoing at EPCOT at the moment. As soon as you pass Spaceship Earth, Guests are currently greeted with construction walls that surround the area as Future World is currently working toward its big transformation.

In the World Showcase, Disney Imagineers have recreated multiple countries like Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Morocco, America, China, Japan, and Germany, to name a few. Here, Guests are able to look at all of the structures that could typically only be seen in these countries, and experience them in Disney World. Although on a smaller scale, each pavilion is highly detailed and will transport Guests directly into whatever country they are strolling through.

Another massive pavilion at EPCOT is the Canada pavilion, which Guests can visit if they choose to start walking the World Showcase on the right, instead of Mexico, which is on the left. In Canada, Guests can experience signature dining at Le Cellier Steakhouse, which many Guests have deemed as their favorite steakhouse on property in the past. Plus, you can also enjoy the attraction Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360 at EPCOT narrated by Schitt’s Creek stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. There are also storefronts, a hidden bar, photo spots, and tons of walking areas to explore when Guests venture into the pavilion, most of which cannot be seen at first glance.

But what else is hidden in the Canada pavilion? With such expansive areas and such large buildings, the question of what is going on inside is something Guests want to learn more about. A Reddit thread has popped up with one Guest wondering what more there is behind the closed doors of the Canada pavilion, and the chatter within the thread may have shed some slight for our curious minds. User Grantsdale replied, stating, “Le Cellier is the cellar (obviously). Main floor was a gift shop (Le Boutique de Provinces). Now storage and offices. There is a storage/office level above that, floor is pretty small. Unfinished. Rest is just for show using forced perspective.” We are unsure how the Disney fan has obtained this information, but it seems that they have clearly explored these spaces which are not intended for Guests.

Another user, TomBad claims they were a Cast Member who worked in the pavilion and can confirm what was already stated earlier, in further detail.

Can confirm first hand that it is storage.

Half of the first floor is storage for Le Cellier (in this image it would be the half that is closest to the camera) – things like cutlery, dishware, kitchen appliances, and some alcohol storage is in there. Mainly cooking alcohols, but when I was there we had some whiskey in there.

Other half of the first floor is storage for park event operations. Basically all of the equipment they need to do events on the terrace in front of the waterfall there – some big round tables, I think a buffet table. (Not sure of exact contents, I never went to that side. There was a fence between the 2, so I could kind of see.) There is an upstairs, never went up there. Only accessible by ladder and a locked hatch (as far as I know). I don’t think it is used at all anymore. No office space, I believe. Not for Food & Beverage, Merchandise, or Park Ops at least. Can also confirm that it was once a gift shop. The check-out counter and display shelves on the walls are still there.

It would be very interesting to see the gift shop return to the Canada pavilion, or for this office space to be used as a Guest space. As a Canadian, I can say that some real Canadian poutine is desperately needed in Disney World, and having an authentic to-go window in the pavilion would blow all of the other locations out of the water. Let’s make it happen, eh?

At the moment, EPCOT is gearing up for the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will also debut this year – likely in May. Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

What do you think of the Canada pavilion at EPCOT?

