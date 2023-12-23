Cast Member Turns Stroller Away From Popular EPCOT Attraction, Guests Jump To Defense

A brand-new attraction has opened at Walt Disney World, and apparently cast members are enforcing an unknown rule for guests.

In a now-deleted Reddit post, a recent guest shared their annoyance and surprise when they attempted to walk through the new Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction at EPCOT, stating that it was “an attraction [they were] looking forward to but cast members turn my stroller and my kids away.” Although the post itself is now deleted, the comments are still available, with many pointing out that the guest was, in fact, in the wrong.

“You and your kids can still experience moana, you just need to park the stroller first. It’s like any other ride on property,” explained u/Yensid28.

“You make it sound like the CMs targeted you specifically and barred you for no reason. They had a reason,” chimed in u/Beccaroni7. “They didn’t ’bar you from entry.’ They were enforcing a policy. You can’t go on Small World with a stroller either, would you also take enforcement there as personal offense?” While several comments pointed out that it was simply a Disney rule that cast members were enforcing, others took the stance that having a stroller-free area in the parks was highly appreciated.

“As someone without kids it’s always nice when there are places like that where you don’t need to worry about people’s strollers getting in the way, especially when the walkways aren’t super large,” said u/christmastree47. “Good, it’s crowded enough without strollers being in there too. They are not a medical necessity,” added u/chuckles65. “You can carry your child or they can walk, it’s no different than other attractions you can’t bring strollers to.”

Although there is no visible sign stating that strollers aren’t allowed through the attraction, there is a sign that designates a stroller parking area, similar to most of the other attractions found across the Disney parks’ properties. The attraction also has the added feature of being a type of splash-pad attraction, with guests able to interact with various water features that could get them wet. It makes sense that Disney wouldn’t want strollers in that area, partially due to there not being enough room but also for safety reasons involving wet guests and strollers.

With a specific and designated area for stroller parking, the guest could have left their stroller there and carried or walked with their kids through the attraction, allowing them to fully enjoy the features it offers. At the end of the day, cast members are required to enforce the rules that Disney has set in place, they have no say in what those rules actually are.

If you’re planning to visit EPCOT and the Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction, be aware that you’ll be asked to leave your stroller to the side before visiting with Te Fiti!