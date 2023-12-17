Celebrating Christmas Day at Disney World? Here’s What You Need To Know!

Are you visiting Walt Disney World Resort this Christmas Day? Let Inside the Magic tell you everything you need for this magical celebration.

With the holidays upon us and Christmas Day inching closer each day, it’s no surprise that thousands of Disney fans want to spend this magical day at their favorite Walt Disney World Resort theme park.

But what can you do at the parks? Are there any unique offerings for guests? Are operating hours modified? Can you still buy tickets for this holiday season? Let Inside the Magic tell you what you need to know to make the most of your visit to the Orlando-based Disney Resort this holiday season!

Theme park availability

Despite the excitement and magic spending this holiday season at the parks may cause, there is one essential thing you must consider before anything, particularly given that all Walt Disney World Resort theme parks still require theme park reservations this holiday season. Can you still buy tickets to visit Disney World on Christmas Day? What about other dates around it?

Disney World theme park reservations this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

As of the publishing of this article, tickets to Magic Kingdom are entirely sold out for December 24 and December 25, 2023, meaning guests can no longer plan their visit to this theme park on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

However, the official Disney website still offers reservations for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom on both dates.

As for other dates before and after Christmas, the official Disney World website lists available tickets and reservations for all theme parks from December 19 through December 23 and from December 26 through December 30.

While you still have a chance to plan a magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort on December 25, available tickets to the theme parks mentioned above will undoubtedly sell out soon, so you better hurry if you want to make your holidays extra special at the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Disney World park hours during the holidays

Per its official website, operating hours at the Orlando-based Disney Resort won’t change much during the holidays. Let’s dive into each theme park’s schedule for the festivities.

Park operating hours at EPCOT will remain the same on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the park opening from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on December 24 and 25. However, Guests staying at a Disney Deluxe Resort, Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, or other select hotels will have the chance to enjoy Extended Evening Hours from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday, December 25.

You can check eligibility for Extended Evening Hours at EPCOT by clicking here.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 24 and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on December 25.

As for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, operating hours will remain unchanged, with the theme park operating from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on December 24 and 25.

On the other hand, Magic Kingdom will extend its theme park operations for two hours starting December 24. The heart of Disney World will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on December 24 and 25, with this operating schedule extending through December 30.

What do to at Disney World this Christmas Day

Now you know what parks are still available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but what can you do when visiting the parks? Mickey Mouse and his friends are making a list and checking it twice to inform you of the fun offerings at each Disney Park this Christmas.

Magic Kingdom

Unfortunately, as stated above, Magic Kingdom is the only Disney World Park completely unavailable for new reservations. However, guests who snagged a reservation for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day can celebrate the season’s spirit with festive fun at the park.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party — Magic Kingdom’s seasonal separately ticketed event— will have its final date for 2023 on December 22, meaning that guests won’t have to worry about early closures at the park.

Fortunately, this doesn’t mean the fun is over at Magic Kingdom, as guests can still be delighted by the oh-so-jolly holiday trimmings and touches along Main Street, U.S.A., and throughout the park. The Jingle Cruise seasonal overlay of the fan-favorite ride, Jungle Cruise, continues with its yuletide transformation, offering a festive yet familiar adventure for all guests.

Plus, guests can gather around Cinderella Castle in the heart of the Magic Kingdom for the new Frozen Holiday Surprise, a dazzling new experience that will illuminate the castle like never before—featuring Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the Snowgies!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

While Disney’s Hollywood Studios became the home of an all-new nighttime party, Disney Jollywood Nights, the unique event will have its final date on December 20, 2023.

Despite the event ending for this year, yuletide adventures continue at the park. Minnie Mouse and her pals join guests during an oh-so-merry meal for Minnie’s Holiday Dine at Hollywood & Vine (reservations are strongly recommended).

Some Pixar pals, including Toy Story Land characters, are ready to meet guests in their holiday attire, while the Hollywood Tower Hotel is transformed nightly with holiday projections. Plus, guests can enjoy an unforgettable holiday finale featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, in For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.

EPCOT

EPCOT has, perhaps, the most offerings for guests this holiday season, starting with the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth, inviting guests to be immersed in the wondrous sights, sounds, and flavors of the season through December 30, 2023.

EPCOT is home to the traditional Candlelight Processional, the stirring story of Christmas presented by a celebrity narrator, accompanied by an orchestra and massed choir. This year, singer and songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman will narrate this traditional offering on Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25), and December 26.

Narrators for the dates before and after the Christmas celebrations include:

Sterling K. Brown: December 19-20

Jordan Fisher: December 21-23

Audra McDonald: December 27-28

Lisa Ling: December 29-30

It wouldn’t be a Christmas celebration without the chance to meet Santa Claus in his snow-covered sleigh at the Oddysey Pavilion. However, guests will only be able to meet Santa until December 24, Christmas Eve, as he has to prepare to spread Christmas cheer and deliver presents all over the world.

Holiday Storytellers will offer even more holiday entertainment at EPCOT, bringing beloved traditions such as Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year, and more to life through music and dance, with performers in traditional costumes. This offering will be available through December 30, 2023.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Due to the park’s nature — no pun intended — Disney’s Animal Kingdom offers the shortest days for guests to explore, but that doesn’t mean the fun and magic are not present at this beautiful location.

Discovery Island comes to life with artisan-sculpted puppets of arctic animals—like penguins, reindeer, foxes, and polar bears — for the traditional Merry Menagerie. And the entire park is wrapped in festive trimmings and touches to delight guests of all ages.

The Tree of Life, the icon of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, shimmers and sparkles each evening, accompanied by a heartwarming musical score during Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition.

What do to outside the parks

Of course, the seasonal spirit and cheer are not exclusive to Disney Parks. Guests can enjoy holiday dining at Whispering Canyon Cafe for a delicious Western delight or at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar to take a break from the shopping at Disney Springs and enjoy eye-catching decor and mouth-watering holiday-inspired menu items.

Disney Springs is also home to unique entertainment, including a chance to meet Santa Claus, enjoy festive holiday tunes with live musical performances and DJs, and meet Toy Soldier Stilt Walkers and Snowflake Skaters. Additionally, guests can “let it snoap” with a magical snowfall, adding an extra touch of wonder to holiday shopping in the evenings. And don’t forget the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll presented by AdventHealth!

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park couldn’t fall behind this season, with daily snowfalls from 10:00 a.m. to noon, a chance to meet Santa Claus dressed in his holiday-finest tropical attire through December 24, 2023 when Santa returns to the North Pole, and Santa Goofy, who will take Santa’s place from December 25 through December 31, 2023. The water park will also welcome delicious seasonal treats and holiday theming across the 66-acre watery winter wonderland.

There’s so much to see and do at Walt Disney World this holiday season! We at Inside the Magic can’t wait to hear of all the magical memories you’ll make this year at the parks, so don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments below!

