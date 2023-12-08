Disney World Inexplicably Removes Christmas Characters

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade is one of Walt Disney World Resort’s most beloved holiday traditions. The festive celebration performs twice during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which takes over Magic Kingdom Park on select nights throughout November and December.

Inside the Magic attended the sold-out event on Sunday, December 3, and viewed the second performance of Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade. (The first parade starts in Frontierland at 8:30 p.m., and the second kicks off at 11:00 p.m.) While most floats and dancers appeared normally, the iconic marching Toy Soldiers inspired by Babes in Toyland (1961) were missing.

Like the Headless Horseman at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Toy Soldiers can’t perform in rainy, slippery weather. But besides two twenty-minute rain showers around 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the weather was clear on Sunday evening.

Luckily, we had the chance to meet two of the towering toys on Market Street at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party’s welcome area. The Toy Soldiers appeared as meet & greet characters exclusive to the special event for the first time in 2023.

The Toy Soldiers also appear in A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort.

If you’d like to see Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade and other holiday entertainment at Magic Kingdom Park but didn’t snag Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party tickets, you’re in luck! From December 25 to December 31, the holiday parade and other festive entertainment are scheduled during regular Disney Park hours.

Have you ever noticed characters missing from a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort parade? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

