Magical Moments at Disneyland as the Holiday Season Ends

Magical moments at Disneyland, or honestly, any Disney Park, is an unforgettable experience. Seeing Sleeping Beauty or Cinderella Castle for the first time, or walking down Main Street, U.S.A., all of it is magical.

However, there’s something a little extra about going during the holidays.

Seeing everything lit up and decorated, twinkling lights everywhere, characters in their festive outfits, all of it is something to behold.

It’s always bittersweet when it ends.

Over the weekend, the Disney Parks had their last go-round of holiday cheer before packing it all in until next Christmas.

One particular parkgoer was able to capture an extra special moment from a parade by the “it’s a small world” attraction. This is something that only a handful of Guests got to see that evening, thanks to Santa and some very special reindeer.

Yule Tide Nugget writes: “Special end of season treat. Surprise guests at the end!”

A Christmas Fantasy Parade is the best way to ring in the season or to even say farewell. Beloved Disney Characters join Santa Claus for a merry musical celebration down Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney’s website describes it perfectly- “With prancing reindeer, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more, A Christmas Fantasy Parade brings the most magical time of year to Disneyland Park!”

Guests riding the train were in for a special treat as they rode behind the “it’s a small world” attraction. Waiting for them on the other side were some of Santa’s reindeer. They stood in a line and waved to the passengers on the train as it went by.

Quite the way to end the holiday season at Disneyland.

With the Parks returning back to normal for a little bit, that doesn’t mean that special moments like this will stop. Disney has always done an amazing job of creating magic for Guests.

Have you ever experienced something like that? Let us know in the comments.