Disney World Theme Park Officially Closing for Four Straight Days

One of the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks will be closed from tomorrow, Saturday, December 16, 2023, through Tuesday, December 19, 2023, due to severe storm weather rolling through Central Florida.

At the end of operation today, Friday, December 15, 2023, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will officially close for four straight days, with a slated reopening date of Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Per the Walt Disney World Resort website, hours of operation are not included for the next four days, longer than what was previously anticipated.

The closure of Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park comes as storm weather moves through Central Florida, with expected high-force winds reported to be between 35 and 40 miles per hour, torrential downpours forecasted between two and four inches, and possible tornado threats (per Click Orlando).

This will mean both of Disney World’s water parks will be closed at the same time. Ever since the theme parks in Orlando, Central Florida, reopened following the pandemic closures in 2020, the Disney World water parks have alternated between closed and open on opposite trajectories. As Blizzard Beach is the current water park in operation, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is closed for maintenance. There is no opening or closing date for either currently in the operation calendar.

Also closed this weekend in response to the storm is Universal Orlando Resort’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, which has announced a closure for the next two days — Saturday, December 16, 2023, and Sunday, December 17, 2023. The official Universal Orlando X (formerly Twitter) account posted the news of the closure.

