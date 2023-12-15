Powerful Storm Heading Towards Florida, Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort guests heading to the theme parks this weekend should prepare for possible delays, closures, and more as a “potent” storm will be approaching soon, striking the state with high winds and heavy rainfall. Here’s what you need to know and how to prepare to make your vacation magical.

‘Potent’ Storm on Approach to Disney World

According to multiple sources, including CNN, a ‘potent’ storm is approaching the sunshine state and will likely strike Central Florida this weekend. Originating in the Gulf of Mexico, the storm is anticipated to traverse Florida and advance northward along the East Coast over the upcoming weekend. This weather system poses a risk of widespread flooding due to heavy rainfall and the potential for strong, gusty winds across a substantial portion of the eastern United States.

Well friends, we've got ourselves a storm; Here's a look at the global model runs. Both bring a pretty powerful storm system in, with it big flooding rains and gusty winds- but also potentially severe weather. Next few days will give more specifics. Not a nice weekend ahead… pic.twitter.com/4smIY7wDt0 — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) December 14, 2023

Meteorologist Eric Burris from WESH2 Orlando posted the above tweet two days ago on the social media platform X, formally Twitter, letting Orlando natives and folks traveling to the Disney World theme parks or the Universal Orlando Resort theme parks know about the incoming storm to prepare for anything.

A few hours ago, Burris shared an update on the severe weather risk, indicating that the Orlando area is currently on level 2 out of 5 for severe weather outlook. The Weather Channel calls it a “powerful” storm that will bring heavy rain, wind, and coastal flooding to Florida and the East Coast.

SPC has upgraded our area to a level 2 out of 5 risk for scattered strong to severe storms for late tomorrow into Sunday morning. Looking at wind gusts and tornadoes as our main concerns. It's going to get nasty friends… pic.twitter.com/PG8GOhnVgb — Eric Burris (@EricBurrisWESH) December 15, 2023

The trajectory and intensity of the approaching storm as it traverses Florida and progresses into the Southeast on Saturday remain uncertain. These factors will significantly influence the storm’s severity across various regions, extending to New England the following week.

Two potential scenarios are currently under consideration. The first scenario entails the storm being drawn towards the Florida Panhandle before moving more inland. The second scenario envisions the stormstorms veering into the Florida Peninsula and closer to the coast. The outcome of this dynamic situation hinges on the interplay of these variables, ultimately determining the impact and extent of the storm in the specified areas.

However, guests heading to Disney parks in Orlando this weekend need not panic as the theme park resort has specific guidelines to prepare for such situations. Here are some quick tips to keep in mind for folks on vacation at Disney World this weekend.

Guests should prioritize safety and preparedness in anticipation of an incoming severe storm at Disney World. Firstly, stay informed about weather updates through official channels, such as DisneDisney’sfications and local meteorological services. Keep essentials like ponchos, rain jackets, and waterproof footwear on hand to stay comfortable in inclement weather. Secure loose items and seek shelter in designated areas if a storm warning is issued.

Plan alternative indoor activities, such as exploring indoor attractions or dining options, to maximize your visit while staying dry. Additionally, ensure that mobile devices are fully charged to stay connected and receive real-time updates. Finally, maintain flexibility in your itinerary, as weather conditions can change rapidly, and some outdoor attractions may be temporarily closed for safety reasons.

Whether you’re visiting Animal Kingdom, Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, rest assured that any Disney park will first consider your safety. Disney Springs or Disney World Park will make you safe and sound while visiting.

For more information on what you can do or to speak with Disney World about your reservations or Walt Disney World Resort tickets, click here to access their customer service hotline for details on crowds, the closure of Blizzard Beach, staying inside the Cinderella Castle, the Disney cruise line, or anything related to enhancing your Disney experience.