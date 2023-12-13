153-Year-Old Theme Park Begins Testing World’s Tallest, Fastest ‘Strata Coaster’

Cedar Point, the 153-year-old theme park, has begun testing its tallest and fastest triple-launch strata coaster after shutting down a previous record-holder due to an unfortunate incident.

Which Theme Park Is This Article Discussing? A Brief History of Cedar Point

Cedar Point, located in Sandusky, Ohio, is one of the most iconic amusement parks in the United States. Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie, this sprawling entertainment complex has earned its reputation as the “Roller Coaster Capital of the World.” Spanning over 364 acres, Cedar Point boasts a rich history dating back to 1870, when it first opened as a recreational area.

The park is renowned for its impressive collection of roller coasters, including some record-breaking attractions. Millennium Force, once the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, and Top Thrill Dragster, known for its breathtaking launch and towering height, are just a couple of examples that draw thrill-seekers from around the globe. With over 70 rides and attractions, Cedar Point offers diverse experiences for visitors of all ages.

A Tragic and Unfortunate Theme Park Incident

On August 15, 2021, a piece of metal broke off from the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, and struck Rachel Hawes in the head. Hawes was waiting in line for the ride when the incident occurred. A state investigation found loose bolts, signs of wear, deformation, and impact marks on the train cars and track where the metal plate broke. The ride has been closed since August 2021.

Hawes filed a lawsuit against Cedar Point’s parent company , Cedar Fair L.P., alleging permanent injuries. The lawsuit seeks undisclosed compensatory damages for the woman, her father, and her husband. The suit says that Hawes will need assistance with daily activities for the remainder of her life.

But after two years of being shut down, Cedar Point has shared some news regarding the new coaster that has replaced the former Top Thrill Dragster from 2021.

Top Thrill 2 Begins Official Testing

According to the official Cedar Point X social media account, the new strata coaster has officially begun testing at the historic theme park. A video was shared on social media showing the train empty but flying by at nearly 120 miles per hour.

Top Thrill 2 is a new roller coaster at the Sandusky, Ohio, theme park. It’s scheduled to open in summer 2024. Top Thrill 2 is “the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster.” It will have two 420-foot tall track towers and a top speed of 120 mph. Top Thrill 2 was previously known as Top Thrill Dragster. The Northeast Ohio theme park has received attention and speculation about its reimagining for the past two years.