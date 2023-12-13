Disney Goes to Court as Ron DeSantis and Governing District Handed Possible Victory

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) went to court yesterday to present their case for dismissal of the lawsuits filed by Walt Disney World Resort. They introduced themselves in front of a United States District Judge, and by the looks of it, that judge might hand over a significant victory for them based on information from yesterday’s hearing.

The Disney vs. Ron DeSantis vs. CFTOD Legal Feud

For those unaware of the legal battle that is currently ongoing between Ron DeSantis, the CFTOD, and Disney World, here is everything you need to know. The clash between DeSantis and Disney erupted in the preceding year when, under substantial internal and external pressure, the company openly contested state legislation prohibiting classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in primary grades. Detractors often label this policy as “Don’t Say Gay.” The involved entity in question is The Walt Disney Co.

Since then, Disney has filed several lawsuits against the Florida Governor and its governing district in the form of going against the First Amendment. DeSantis took over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District earlier this year, which has now been deemed unlawful by a Florida Senator. Former President Donald Trump recently spoke out against Gov DeSantis for going after Disney.

But yesterday, United States District Judge Allen Winsor considered motions by Ron DeSantis and his CFTOD board to dismiss their lawsuits.

Possible Victory Looming for the Florida Governor and the CFTOD?

According to multiple news outlets, including CBS News, District Judge Winsor is considering motions by the governor’s administration and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to dismiss the lawsuit, which comes from the takeover of DeSantis in the form of the CFTOD, which, for decades, has given Disney self-governing power over its own theme parks and surrounding property within Disney World Resort.

According to the CBS News and Forbes report, the governor’s lawyers disagreed with Disney’s stance. Disney’s lawsuit claims the changes made to its governing district “punished” the company for politically charged intentions that violated the First Amendment. One of the CFTOD’s lawyers, Charles Cooper, spoke to the District Judge in yesterday’s court hearing and said the following:

These laws are, on their face and in substance, ordinary, standard, regulatory provisions that regulate, what? They regulate special districts. They don’t even regulate directly Disney. That dooms their free speech claim.

In 2022, the Legislature, in collaboration with DeSantis, sanctioned a law mandating the dissolution of the Reedy Creek district and five additional special districts, with the dissolution set to be enforced in 2023. However, in February, a reconsideration of the matter transpired, substituting Reedy Creek with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

A representative for Disney, Daniel Petrocelli, also presented yesterday to the U.S. District Judge, saying that the Florida Governor was “front and center” in ensuring retaliation against the theme park giant. But U.S. District Judge Winsor spoke back to the representative, saying:

What is it you want the governor to not do, that you fear he might do?

Petrocelli responded with:

Well, we don’t want him to make any more appointments. He’s effectively, de facto in control.

Some more information was exchanged between Petrocelli and U.S. District Judge Winsor before the judge mentioned that a final ruling would be decided in the “next couple of weeks.

Inside The Magic attempted to contact Governor DeSantis’ office for comment but has not received an official response. Inside The Magic will closely monitor this situation as more information is unveiled.