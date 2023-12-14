Disney World Announces That an Entire Park Will Close This Saturday

Walt Disney World Resort is set to yet again close Blizzard Beach for an entire day this Saturday.

This winter season hasn’t been particularly fortunate for Disney’s water parks. Thanks to colder conditions than usual, Blizzard Beach has been forced to close multiple times over the past few months – despite only reopening from an extensive refurbishment in November.

Related: Entire Disney Park Closes Unexpectedly, Updates Given

The most recent closure came earlier this week. Disney made the decision to remove guests from the park after just two hours on December 12 when temperatures refused to budge from the upper 50s.

Now, Disney has announced yet another closure for the park. According to the Walt Disney World operations calendar, Blizzard Beach will not open on Saturday (December 16, 2023).

That means attractions such as Summit Plummet, Tike’s Peak – which underwent a Frozen (2013) retheme last year – Runoff Rapids, Teamboat Springs, Slush Gusher, and Downhill Double Dipper will be totally off limits to guests. Considering that temperatures on Saturday are expected to sit between 64 and 71 degrees Fahrenheit and that rain is forecast for the majority of the day, it’s unlikely that this will disappoint too many guests.

Blizzard Beach previously also closed early on November 16 and was closed entirely on Thanksgiving (November 23), November. November 28, and November 29.

Related: Impending Animal Kingdom Shutdown Sparks Guest Debate

For now, the (ironically) winter-themed Disney World water park is scheduled to reopen on Sunday (December 17, 2023). However, weather forecasts for Sunday also predict cool temperatures – albeit no rain – so it may be worth keeping an eye on the Walt Disney World operations calendar if you are planning to visit.

Typhoon Lagoon water park is also currently closed for refurbishment. While both parks previously operated at the same time for most of the year, this has not been the case since before the COVID-19 pandemic when Disney shifted to a one-on, one-off operations schedule.

Do you ever visit Disney’s water parks in the winter? Let us know in the comments!