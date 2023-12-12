Florida Disney Park Closed Completely Without Prior Warning

The Walt Disney World Resort abruptly closed one of its coolest theme parks.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park closed significantly early today, Tuesday, December 12, after operating for just two hours. The water park opened at 10 a.m., with Disney shutting the gates just two hours later at 12 p.m. as a result of cold weather. When the park opened this morning, temperatures sat in the upper 50s.

Wednesday, December 13, is expected to have warmer weather, meaning guests looking to have a full day at the water park may have to wait until tomorrow.

The Winter season has proven to be quite difficult for Blizzard Beach, bringing along multiple closures occurring in the month of November. Blizzard Beach closed early on November 16 and was closed entirely on Thanksgiving Day. Disney’s Blizzard Beach was also closed on Tuesday, November 28, and Wednesday, November 29.

More recently, Blizzard Beach closed again on it closed again on December 6 and December 7. Disney created a very unique and interesting backstory for this specific park. According to Disney “legend,” a freak snowstorm in 1977 led to the development of Florida’s first-ever winter resort, Blizzard Beach.

These closures are quite ironic, considering the park’s theming takes heavy inspiration from the Winter season itself, with (fake) snow and ice located around every corner.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four iconic theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios. Each one of these four parks features a stunning amount of rides, attractions, and other magical experiences that guests can enjoy during their stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” However, guests wanting to cool off and escape the often-brutal Florida heat are in luck, as Disney features not one but two water parks.

Disney’s other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, is currently closed for its annual refurbishment. Pre-COVID, the Walt Disney World Resort would keep both water parks open at the same time, giving guests two different water park experiences to choose from. As a result of the pandemic, Disney now only operates one water park at a time.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is expected to reopen sometime in early 2024, with Blizzard Beach closing for its annual refurbishment and routine maintenance.

Do you enjoy the water parks at Walt Disney World? Which one is your favorite?