Disney’s Brand-New Ride Facing Serious Issues, “Unacceptable,” Say Fans

One of Disney’s newest theme park rides is reportedly in bad shape.

In the last week, we’ve seen multiple complaints from guests visiting the Disneyland Resort about the current state of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway.

Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is one of the newest experiences at the Disneyland Resort and was added as part of the major overhaul of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park. This colorful cartoon land had been part of Disneyland Park for a long time but certainly was overdue for an upgrade. In 2022, Disneyland closed this land to guests to make way for a reimagined version of this area, which officially opened in early 2023. The revamped Mickey’s Toontown featured new areas, new theming, and, most importantly, a “brand-new” ride.

We say “brand-new” because Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is new for the Disneyland Resort but originally opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in 2019. The immersive and trackless dark ride replaced that park’s iconic The Great Movie Ride, a decision that left fans quite divided.

However, there’s no denying that both versions of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway have been big hits, providing families with something they can enjoy together. The ride also marks the very first time Mickey Mouse was featured in his very own theme park attraction.

Unfortunately, this attraction has been facing some issues recently, forcing guests to speak out. At the start of the ride, Minnie and Mickey are seen driving a little car on the side of the road near guests. This is where the story begins, with Goofy taking guests on an adventure in his train in an attempt to follow the couple. However, in a newly shared video, the car Minnie and Mickey drive was not working properly. You can check out the video from Sammyland (@Sammyland6) below.

Uh oh, some car trouble on MMRR😯 pic.twitter.com/vsjzvCOO0Y — Sammyland🏳️‍🌈 🐉 (@Sammyland6) December 11, 2023



This video is certainly disappointing, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg, with more fans sharing their lackluster experiences on this attraction. Code 101 (@CodeWatchman) stated on X (Twitter) that multiple components of the ride are not currently working.

Come on @Disneyland to have so many figures and effects not working in our newest Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride is really bad. Even the door that hides the locomotives in waiting at the end is broken. It ruins the magic seeing 1-2 locomotives waiting in their queue — Code 101 (@CodeWatchman) December 11, 2023

Recently, the attraction shut down entirely, with work lights turning on. Guests were forced to evacuate the attraction right before the exit.

There’s no denying that much like Disney’s newer attractions, Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway is very complex and features a lot of different moving parts. Disney has had lots of trouble with its newer theme park experiences, like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which breaks down quite often. The entirety of Mickey’s Toontown has faced issues since it reopened in 2023, with multiple sections of the park closing back down. For a full breakdown of everything that “broke down” in the last year, check out our story here.

More fans commented on the current state of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, with one saying it was “unacceptable.” We hope that Disney tales the necessary steps to solve these issues soon, like we recently saw Universal Studios do at its Orlando theme park.

What's your favorite ride or attraction at the Disneyland Resort?