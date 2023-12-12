New Disney Ticket Upcharge Restricts Most Guests, Cost Hundreds

Visiting any Disney park seems to become more and more costly as new additions continue to be added, and now, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering an upcharge that will cost guests nearly $200.00 extra per person, if they want to enjoy the new addition of Fantasy Springs without multi-hour waits.

Disney has been altering a lot of their theme parks over the past few years. At Walt Disney World, we have seen everything from Magic Kingdom’s New Fantasyland, to Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Pandora — World of Avatar, and now, the ongoing EPCOT changes with the newly opened World Celebration Gardens and Journey Into Water, Inspired by Moana.

Disney World is not the only park undergoing an expansion. Hong Kong Disneyland just opened World of Frozen, and Disneyland Paris is working on Kingdom of Aredelle as well as their very own Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Tokyo Disney Resort has been constructing Fantasy Springs, an addition to Tokyo DisneySea, and now, a new ticket offer has been announced for this section of the park only, and it has a hefty price tag.

Fantasy Springs will open at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6, 2024, and today, a lot of information has come out regarding accommodation and ticket offers for the new land. As noted by TDR Explorer, “Reservations for the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel begin February 8, 2024”.

Disney describes the hotel as, “Relax in a calming setting, adorned with motifs of the flora and fauna of Fantasy Springs. Fantasy Chateau allows you to enjoy your stay while soaking up the ambience of Fantasy Springs.”

Hotel guests are guaranteed entry to Fantasy Springs and can enter the Park through the Special Entrance earlier than other guests. At the moment, pricing has note been given for Fantasy Springs hotel, but the Deluxe look and offerings of the hotel, in addition to its theme park entrance, suggests it will likely be prices like Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, the other in-park hotel at the park which can range from $500 to $5000 per night according to Touring Plans.

Now, Fantasy Springs hotel guests will also be offered the opportunity to purchase “a “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic” ticket, which allows them to enjoy the attractions at Fantasy Springs without specifying a time in advance, and with a reduced wait time,” according to Disney.

Chris Explorer (@TDRExplorer) shared the news; with pricing added, Fantasy Springs Hotel guests can buy a special “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic” to access Fantasy Springs (& DisneySea) and its attractions (without getting a Standby Pass or DPA).

Adult tickets are between ¥22,900 ~ ¥25,900 (US$160 to US$180)”

Tickets to Tokyo DisneySea often cost around 6,500 yen – 8,700 yen for adults, which totals to $44.63 USD when converted at its lowest cost, so the addition of the Fantasy Springs line-skipping capability can run you $180 more than a normal day ticket, which is quite costly.

Disney’s exact verbiage reads: “Guests can also purchase a “1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic” ticket, which allows them to enjoy the attractions at Fantasy Springs without specifying a time in advance, and with a reduced wait time.” Park tickets are also required for entry.

In Tokyo Disney Resort, The Disney Premier Access is a paid “Lightning Lane” (if you are a Disney World or Disneyland folk) for multiple rides and entertainment at both theme parks. Guests can use their Disney Premier Access for attractions like Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and many more. Ride costs range, but average around 2,000 yen, which is about $14.00 per person.

While $14.00 seems pricey as well, as it is only one ride, this new passport being $180.oo (at highest) more than a normal ticket would be equivalent to buying 12 Disney Premier Access attractions, Fantasy Springs will have four.

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure

Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy

All of these rides will also be available for purchase as a Disney Premier Access option, aside from Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, according to Theme Park Insider. While we do not know the cost of those individual DPA’s, if they are in range with the other popular attractions at the park, guests would likely save a lot more money buying them individually.

That being said, Disney Premier Access rides can only be bought once an hour, so, if a ride sells out for the day, you may not be able to ride it if you are purchasing them individually.

Inside the Magic has reached out to Disney for comment regarding the pricing and functionality of the passport. A reply was not given at the time of this article’s publishing.

