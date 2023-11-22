Disney Reveals Closure of 14 Controversial Attractions in 2024, Reason Confirmed

When guests visit any of the Disney parks around the globe, they surely have a list of where they want to visit.

For example, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, boasts a magical array of rides and attractions across its four enchanting theme parks.

In the iconic Magic Kingdom, embark on classic adventures like Space Mountain, a thrilling space-themed roller coaster, and Pirates of the Caribbean, a timeless journey through swashbuckling pirate escapades. EPCOT offers the innovative Soarin’ Around the World, simulating a breathtaking flight over global landmarks, and the immersive Test Track, allowing guests to design and test their own virtual concept cars.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance takes visitors on an epic journey through the galaxy far, far away, while the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror delivers a spine-tingling drop experience.

Finally, Disney’s Animal Kingdom features the immersive Pandora – The World of Avatar, home to the thrilling Avatar Flight of Passage, and the exhilarating Expedition Everest, a high-speed coaster through the Forbidden Mountain.

These attractions, along with many others, make Walt Disney World a magical destination for visitors of all ages. For many, if one of those attractions was shut down for the entirety of their visit, it would certainly dampen the vacation experience. Sadly, all of the Disney parks are always evolving, which is a double-edged sword. While this is how the theme parks continue to grow and stay top tier, it also means that rides have to shut down for refurbishment.

Sometimes, closures may only last a few days. However, others might last weeks or months, depending on what Disney has to do to update and maintenance the attraction. At Walt Disney World, we can see entire parks like Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Disney’s Blizzard Beach shutting down for months on end due to their refurbishment schedules.

Of course, this is something that plagues all Disney parks around the world, from Disneyland to Tokyo Disney Resort, and every park in between.

Tokyo Disney Resort, comprising Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, captivates visitors with its unique blend of enchanting Disney magic and Japanese hospitality.

Guests at Tokyo Disney Resort often find themselves immersed in a world of wonder and excitement. One of the main draws is undoubtedly the world-class entertainment, including captivating parades, spectacular stage shows, and character meet-and-greets. Visitors, both young and young at heart, revel in the opportunity to interact with beloved Disney characters, creating lasting memories through photos and autographs.

Attractions at Tokyo Disney Resort cater to a diverse range of interests. Tokyo Disneyland boasts classic favorites such as Pooh’s Hunny Hunt, a groundbreaking ride featuring trackless vehicles that navigate a whimsical journey through the Hundred Acre Wood. Meanwhile, Tokyo DisneySea offers the awe-inspiring Journey to the Center of the Earth, an innovative dark ride that explores the mysteries beneath the Earth’s surface. These attractions, coupled with the park’s meticulous attention to detail, transport guests to fantastical realms that seamlessly blend Disney storytelling with Japanese creativity.

Shopping is also a popular activity at Tokyo Disney Resort, where guests can find exclusive merchandise, ranging from unique park-specific items to adorable character-themed souvenirs. The distinct Japanese sense of style and attention to detail is reflected in the merchandise, making it a sought-after aspect of the Disney experience.

Ultimately, what guests love about Tokyo Disney Resort is the meticulous combination of Disney’s enchantment with Japanese cultural nuances, creating a truly magical and culturally rich experience that continues to draw visitors from around the world. Being located in Japan means that Western travelers will have to plan quite an epic trip to come visit.

With so much money and time being spent on a vacation like this, many only have one chance to ride the attractions at both theme parks, so an unexpected closure is a tough pill to swallow.

Now, Tokyo Disney Resort has announced closures for 2024, with 14 beloved attractions shutting down. Luckily, these closures are not permanent, however, the Tokyo Disney Resort refurbishment schedule has confirmed that the reason behind these closures is maintenance.

Below, we will take a look at the closure dates in 2024:

Tokyo Disneyland Closures

Swiss Family Treehouse: 2022/4/1 – TBD

Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast: 2024/1/9 – 2024/1/25

Haunted Mansion: 2024/1/9 – 2024/2/6

Peter Pan’s Flight: 2024/1/26 – 2024/3/31

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt: 2024/1/26 – 2024/5/24

Big Thunder Mountain: 2024/2/7 – 2024/6/13

Mickey’s PhilharMagic: 2024/2/13 – 2024/2/22

Tokyo DisneySea Closures

Mermaid Lagoon Theater: 2020/7/1 – TBD

The Magic Lamp Theater: 2023/11/1 – 2024/2/18

Scuttle’s Scooters: 2024/1/9 – 2024/1/12

Toy Story Mania!: 2024/1/10 – 2024/4/12

DisneySea Electric Railway: 2024/1/11 – 2024/3/11

Indiana Jones® Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull: 2024/2/1 – 2024/2/15

Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage: 2024/2/13 – 2024/9/24

While these dates may change and other attraction closures will likely be announced throughout 2024, this is the current list available to guests.

Recently, Disney did announce the names of 4 rides coming to Fantasy Springs, the port-themed to Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan opening next year at Tokyo DisneySea:

Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey

Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival

Peter Pan’s Neverland Adventure

Fairy Tinkerbell’s Busy Buggy

Visitors to Tokyo Disney Resort have a variety of enchanting accommodations to choose from, each offering a unique blend of comfort and Disney magic. The Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, located near the entrance of Tokyo Disneyland, immerses guests in Victorian elegance with a touch of whimsy, providing the convenience of proximity to the park.

For those seeking luxury, the Disney Ambassador Hotel, just a short monorail ride away from both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, offers a sophisticated atmosphere infused with Disney charm. For a truly immersive experience, the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta is situated within Tokyo DisneySea, offering breathtaking views of the park’s Mediterranean Harbor and a seamless blend with the themed port areas.

Additionally, Tokyo Disney Resort provides more budget-friendly options with the Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotels, both in Nishikasai and Urayasu, offering comfortable stays and convenient transportation options for guests eager to explore the magical wonders of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.

Also, Pixar fans can enjoy Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, which is the newest addition to the Tokyo Disney Resort lineup.

What ride would you be sad to see closed if you went to Tokyo Disney Resort?