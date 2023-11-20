Disney World Closure Declared

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four iconic theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But not everyone knows that the Central Florida Disney park also operates two water parks: Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park!

Disney’s Blizzard Beach recently reopened following a months-long refurbishment and a recent Frozen (2013)-inspired retheme. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon closed for refurbishment shortly after, as Walt Disney World Resort typically only operates one water park during winter.

But last Thursday, Disney’s Blizzard Beach closed again – this time, just hours after the Disney water park opened.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Walt Disney Imagineers built a winter wonderland in the middle of Central Florida! The story goes that locals excitedly built a ski lift after a historic snowstorm hit Florida. Soon after the snow melted, they repurposed the area for a snow-themed water park.

Brave Summit Plummet, one of the fastest and tallest free-fall body slides worldwide. Plunge down Runoff Rapids, three distinct inner-tube waterslides. And make sure to check out Toboggan Racers, a unique sled-style water slide, for the perfect combination of winter-summer fun.

The youngest family members will love Tike’s Peak, the newly-renovated Frozen splash area!

“Discover a watery winter wonderland inspired by the Disney animated film Frozen—with scaled-down thrills to delight younger kids!” Walt Disney World Resort writes.

“Highlights include: Wading pools with whimsical depictions of Olaf, his Snowgie pals and other familiar faces from Frozen, Anna and Elsa’s igloo fortress—where kiddos can engage in playful battles with pop-up water jets, miniature snow-banked slides, side-by-side downhill slides, a junior inner-tube ride, snow chutes. Watch your little squirts splash into action as they enjoy their own Frozen adventure! … Tike’s Peak is surrounded by a soft, sandy beach—perfect for sunbathing and building sandcastles.”

Single-day water park tickets typically cost $74 per adult ($68 per child) and can be purchased here. Alternatively, guests can add the Park Hopper Plus option to their theme park tickets for unlimited access to Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon!

Thursday’s Closure

Torrential rain hit Central Florida on Thursday, practically raining out Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Though the Sunshine State is known for its inclement weather, last week’s storm was so terrible that Walt Disney World Resort gave out free Park Hoppers and Disney gift cards to impacted Christmas Party guests.

But Magic Kingdom Park guests weren’t the only ones impacted by the rain. According to guest reports, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park closed due to the storm around noon, just two hours after its 10 a.m. opening.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has since reopened, but guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort should always check the weather and theme park hours on the My Disney Experience app for up-to-date closure information.

Have you ever been at a Disney park when it suddenly closed? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.