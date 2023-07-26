Disney Enhances Complicated Vacation App With Major Change

If you have ever planned a Walt Disney World vacation, you know that it is not a walk in the park. Now, things are getting a little easier.

First, you have to decide what hotel you want to stay at when visiting Walt Disney World Resort, and with over 25+ to choose from, that decision is not easy. First, you have to pick a price point, which means choosing between a Value Resort, Moderate Resort, and Deluxe Resort. Then you need to see what theming you prefer, what room size you like, and what location suits you best, depending on if you want to be closest to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

After you pick a hotel, you need to select Park tickets, and decide if you want a Park Hopper or not. Now, you have to make sure that all of this is linked to your My Disney Experience app and have all of the people in your party also on the app and linked to your account. Now that you can enter the Disney Parks, you must decide if you want to purchase Disney Genie+ to access Lightning Lane and make dining reservations if you eat at a sit-down restaurant. Doing this 60 days in advance is much more helpful for many, as dining reservations sell fast. Knowing all of this is just the beginning of what needs to go into planning a Disney vacation; many Guests tend to get overwhelmed.

If you prefer to just eat at a to-go dining location in the Disney Parks or Disney Springs, you can also utilize Mobile Order on the My Disney Experience app. This feature allows you to pick what you want to eat, choose a return time to get it and pay — almost like the Lightning Lane of food, except this one does not have an additional cost. The only issue with choosing where to eat on your My Disney Experience app is that there are hundreds of Quick Service locations at Walt Disney World, and picking just one may be challenging for someone who does not know the Parks well.

Now, Disney has made it a little easier to recognize each location.

When scrolling through the various Quick Service locations to place your Mobile Order, Guests can now see a photo of the location! This would help Guests locate where it is in the Park based on its appearance and can also help them jog their memory if it was a dining spot they saw or wanted to try but were not hungry enough for that moment. Instead of looking up every location or clicking into all of them, Guests can save themselves a step and detect where and what they want to eat much quicker. For a vacation with so many options in every aspect, any way to ease selection in one department is a win.

Below, you can see that the My Disney Experience App is now promoting the new feature.

The mobile feature is also available within certain Disney stores throughout the park, allowing you to checkout on your phone instead of waiting in the very long lines that tend to build up in locations like Creations Shop at EPCOT or the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom.

What do you think of this new change? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can start exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new “Frozen” characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff) or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.