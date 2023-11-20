Disney World Loses Thousands on Failed Event

Last Thursday, an “Act of God” descended on Walt Disney World Resort guests. As torrential downpours flooded Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs, the Central Florida Disney park gave guests attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party some unexpected compensation for the storm.

The latest holiday mess-up occurred just days after the first Disney Jollywood Nights event, which received terrible reviews due to long lines and poor planning. Disney’s Hollywood Studios scrambled to fix the event.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom Park

Following Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual after-hours event at Magic Kingdom Park. On select nights from November 9 to December 22, guests can experience festive, family-friendly fun from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. But make sure to maximize your time in the Disney park, as ticketholders can enter as early as 4 p.m.!

Depending on the selected date, tickets cost between $159 and $199 per adult and $149 to $189 per child. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Members receive a $10 discount for the Walt Disney World Christmas party per person.

Special event guests enjoy complimentary cookies and hot drinks like cocoa and cider at treat locations throughout Magic Kingdom Park. Rare Disney Characters appear to take photos with guests, and snow falls on Main Street, U.S.A.! Don’t miss festive versions of rides like Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain, and Jungle Cruise/Jingle Cruise.

Entertainment offerings include Club Tinsel, the Disney Junior Jingle Jam dance party, Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Firework Show over Cinderella Castle, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

Thursday’s Disaster

Rain is expected in Central Florida. Multiple hurricanes have even shut down Walt Disney World Resort! But not even The Most Magical Place on Earth could predict the storm that descended on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party guests.

Some guests, like Reddit user u/the_scientist52, gave up around 9 p.m. A lengthy Guest Relations line proved they weren’t the only ones dissatisfied with their night at Magic Kingdom Park.

“It just wasn’t worth being so uncomfortable,” the guest wrote.

But the guest had a surprise waiting for them! Despite not filing a complaint at Guest Relations, Walt Disney World Resort compensated them for their experience.

“When we got back to our room, I checked our account for an unrelated reason and noticed that a 1-day park hopper had been added for each of us,” the guest wrote. “They were good for a year but we used them today before we left for home, which worked out great! We probably would’ve just bought extra tickets anyway because we really wanted more park time, but we got to do it for free… We’re very grateful for the bit of magic!”

Other guests confirmed receiving a free one-day Park Hopper, even if they stayed until midnight. Some Annual Passholders and guests who couldn’t use the Park Hoppers were allowed to trade them for alternate compensation.

“If you stuck out the night and just made peace that it was rides, cookies, and characters, it was a great night,” u/lizardgi said. “We walked on everything through midnight, and also only waited 10 minutes to meet Seven Dwarves. An entertainment lead we were chatting with told us to check out account for the freeel tickets and sure enough they were there. We won’t be able to use them so guest relations gladly flipped them to a gift card refund for the night.”

“They gave me and my friend a refund since we’re passholders instead of free tickets,” u/shinelikefireworks echoed. “We had to get in the line so a CM can process it. Some people chose another party night (that wasn’t sold out) instead of refunds/1 day park ticket with hopper.”

Walt Disney World Resort automatically gave every Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party guest affected by the weather a free one-day Park Hopper. If you cannot use it, contact Guest Relations, and they might be able to exchange it!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks guest experiences. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.