Guests Demand Refunds After Expensive Disney World Disaster

Guests are canceling their tickets and asking for refunds following a disastrous night at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Angry Woman Threatens Disney World Security with Her Bra

Over the years, we’ve seen some truly spectacular events take place at the Walt Disney World Resort. From after-hours events to special, limited-time holiday celebrations, you never truly know what may be happening during your trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” This was especially true if you visited between 2021 and 2022, when the Walt Disney World Resort celebrated its 50-year anniversary.

During this event, guests could witness some incredible things, such as new theming and shows, as well as special merchandise and dining options. The celebration ran for about a year, giving guests plenty of time to take it all in.

The Disney theme parks also get large makeovers for certain holidays like Halloween and Christmas.

Related: ‘Garfield’ Fans Demand Chris Pratt Be Fired, Studio Bring Back Iconic Star

During Halloween, guests could enjoy Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the most anticipated event of the year at Walt Disney World Resort! Much like during Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park turns into a spooky wonderland on select nights from August 11 to November 1.

However, Christmas is also a spectacular time to visit Walt Disney World, and in 2023, Disney tried something entirely new. On select nights from November 11 through December 20, 2023, Disney World will be hosting Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This holiday extravaganza is a separately ticketed event, meaning guests will need a park ticket for Disney’s Hollywood Studios as well as a ticket to the event.

During the event, Disney invites guests to “Step into a shimmering holiday scene with dapper décor and themed celebrations—where you can dance the night away.” Disney Jollywood Nights kicked off earlier this week, and while exciting, it’s certainly been getting some harsh reviews. To put it simply, the event was incredibly crowded, with guests standing in line for hours just to try a special cocktail.

Guests were understandably disappointed, especially considering a ticket for the event costs between $160 to $180 per person on top of a ticket to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Fans and guests alike criticized the event for being mismanaged, overpriced, and lackluster.

Hmmm this seems well thought out. Three bartenders and a mob of people at the Tip Top club. Bring your patient pants pic.twitter.com/rXfx7HsO4d — Random Recess Travels (@RandomRecess) November 12, 2023

Common complaints were that the event was overcrowded and did not feature enough special activities. Following the backlash, guests are now reportedly asking for refunds, and Disney is actually granting them.

Stopped By Disney Guest Relations And They Were Able To Give Me A Full Refund For Jollywood Nights. Sounds Like They’ve Been Getting A lot Of Complaints About The Event. — Kevin Heimbach (@kevinHeimbach13) November 13, 2023

Several guests have reported getting refunded for their Jollywood ticket, something we’re honestly very surprised by. Guests are claiming that there has been a large number of unhappy guests headed to guest relations, where they have been granted a refund for Disney Jollywood Nights.

As we stated earlier, Disney Jollywood Nights is a completely new event and with brand-new events come problems and challenges. We have faith that Disney will be able to correct the mistakes made and improve the event as it runs its course and ends in late December.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World for Christmas?